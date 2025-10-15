The new system is powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM, a data-driven software solution with advanced technologies.

It enhances service efficiency and response quality through intelligent automation that tracks requests, monitors performance indicators, and integrates with all operational systems of DLD

DLD also unveiled ‘Malik,’ the omni-channel chatbot, offering a unified and seamless support experience across WhatsApp, the website, and the smart app.

DLD continues its commitment to empowering the real estate community through proactive, seamless services, integrated data, and pioneering digital partnerships centred around customers.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Under the theme ‘Where Unified Experience Meets Smart Digital Transformation,’ Dubai Land Department (DLD) announced a collaboration with Microsoft, paving the way for a new era of smarter and more seamless customer experiences. The partnership introduces a unified customer relationship management system powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM, leveraging advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and automation.

Announced during GITEX Global 2025, this collaboration aims to accelerate DLD’s digital transformation efforts by developing an integrated platform that connects all service channels from the call centre, email, and live chat to social media, the smart app, and the official website into a unified and comprehensive experience that simplifies processes, enhances customer satisfaction, and safeguards their rights.

The system also contributes to boosting service efficiency and response quality through intelligent automation that tracks requests, monitors performance indicators, and links seamlessly with all of the Department’s operational systems.

360-Degree Customer Insight Powered by Advanced Analytics

The new system enables teams to gain a comprehensive 360-degree view of customers, supported by advanced data analytics and AI-driven recommendations. This allows for more effective decision-making and faster responses to customer needs while anticipating future requirements.

This collaboration represents a quantum leap in the management of real estate services in Dubai, transforming operational data into strategic decisions that enhance transparency and performance efficiency. It further strengthens Dubai’s position as a global leader in smart institutional transformation and integrated government experience. Artificial intelligence becomes a strategic partner in service design, creating a digital real estate ecosystem that supports the goals of the Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033 and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

The initiative reflects DLD’s commitment to empowering the real estate community through proactive, seamless services and integrated data, built on strong partnerships and advanced infrastructure, ensuring customer-centric services and an exceptional, intelligent, and continuously connected experience.

‘Malik’: Where Artificial Intelligence Meets an Exceptional Customer Experience

In the same context, DLD also unveiled ‘Malik,’ the omni-channel chatbot service, marking a significant addition to Dubai’s suite of real estate services. This innovative technology offers a unified and seamless support experience across preferred customer channels, including WhatsApp, the official website, and the smart application, providing instant, 24/7 responses via text or voice messages, giving users greater flexibility and accessibility to services and information.

Malik simplifies procedures, saves time and effort, and places the customer at the centre of the service journey through smooth, uninterrupted communication, ensuring full integration across channels without duplication. In its first phase, the assistant accurately and promptly responds to the most common inquiries, with plans to expand its capabilities to handle the top 10 real estate transactions digitally, including payments, registrations, and data updates, thereby reducing the load on call centres by automating routine inquiries and transactions through smart AI-powered interaction.

DLD continues to enhance this service, with plans to integrate ‘Malik’ into the unified Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system. This is part of a broader strategy to build a comprehensive service model that positions artificial intelligence as a daily tool to enhance the efficiency of government services.

Through this approach, Dubai Land Department reaffirms its pioneering role in driving the digital transformation of real estate services across the emirate, establishing it as a sustainable, world-class model of excellence, innovation, and leadership.