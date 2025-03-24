Dubai, United Arab Emirates: As part of its commitment to enhancing global competitiveness and promoting community well-being, the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA), a subsidiary of Dubai Land Department (DLD), launched the ‘Tayseer’ initiative to facilitate the payment of currently outstanding service fees. Under this initiative, unit owners can pay their outstanding service fees by offering flexible payment plans with a minimum of six months in coordination with jointly owned property (JOP) management companies. This step is expected to ease financial burdens on owners and contribute to greater financial stability within the real estate sector.

This initiative aligns with the objectives of the ‘Year of the Community,’ announced by the wise leadership under the theme “Together, hand in hand,” designating 2025 as a milestone for strengthening family and community bonds, and reinforcing values of cooperation and belonging through initiatives that safeguard cultural heritage and lay the foundations for sustainable growth.

The “Tayseer” initiative promotes the principle of community collaboration and fosters a supportive environment that contributes to both social and economic stability by offering flexible financial solutions to property owners, positively impacting quality of life across the emirate.

Tayseer initiative was launched following a meeting held by the Real Estate Regulatory Agency with JOP management companies, where both parties discussed mechanisms for settling current overdue service fees by property owners. It was agreed to open registration for the initiative for two months through the management companies, with a commitment from these companies not to initiate enforcement actions against unit owners while implementing the payment plan.

As a result of the meeting, 19 companies joined the initiative, reflecting the real estate sector’s commitment to supporting property owners and enhancing financial stability and sustainability within jointly owned communities.

Mohammed Ali Al Badwawi, Acting CEO of the Real Estate Regulatory Agency at the Dubai Land Department, affirmed that the initiative reflects the DLD’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the real estate sector’s readiness and sustainability while strengthening public-private partnerships. He said: “Dubai Land Department continues to launch impactful initiatives that keep pace with market developments and address the needs of property owners and investors. The ‘Tayseer’ initiative aligns with our vision of delivering proactive, customer-centric services that build trust and balance economic and social priorities.”

Through the ‘Tayseer’ initiative, Dubai Land Department aims to achieve a set of strategic objectives, including reducing the number of service fee-related cases registered with the Rental Disputes Center, minimising complaints and observations, and enhancing the efficiency of service fee allocation across real estate projects. The initiative also seeks to improve the experience of property owners and stakeholders by providing seamless payment services, thereby boosting satisfaction and supporting the long-term sustainability of the real estate sector.

The initiative draws its objectives from the Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033, aiming to establish flexible and sustainable service fee payment plans for property owners in collaboration with property management companies. This is designed to achieve owners’ economic and investment goals while ensuring timely payments in line with the agreed schedule. Additionally, the initiative fosters collaboration among relevant stakeholders to enhance the quality of life for owners in jointly owned property projects. It also focuses on early identification, analysis, and resolution of future challenges through proactive planning to encourage payment of service charges before disputes escalate to legal action.

The initiative supports national and local priorities across three key pillars. It enhances Dubai’s global competitiveness by supporting the government’s efforts in future foresight and fostering an enabling environment that attracts and retains investments. It also promotes sustainable development by reinforcing trust and transparency in the real estate market. Additionally, it reflects the Department’s spirit of progress and leadership in service delivery, aiming to achieve the happiness of customers, employees, and partners alike.

The Real Estate Regulatory Agency urges all property owners to contact their management companies directly to benefit from the initiative and calls on more management companies to join and contribute to supporting these efforts. The list of jointly owned property management companies is available on the official website of the Dubai Land Department.