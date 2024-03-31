With the goal of empowering and improving the competitiveness of Emirati professionals.

Marwan bin Ghalita: “We are excited to work and collaborate with our real estate partners to achieve exceptional results that reflect the Real Estate Sector’s unique position in Dubai.”

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Land Department (DLD), has initiated the initial phase of a sequence of strategic collaborations with nine developers to fortify the ‘Dubai Real Estate Programme.’ This endeavour underscores DLD’s dedication to nurturing a proficient citizenry adept in professional ethics and principles, thus enabling them to lead the trajectory of evolution and advancement in the real estate sector.

The strategic alliance agreement was signed by His Excellency Engineer Marwan bin Ghalita, Acting Director General of Dubai Land Department, along with officials representing leading real estate development companies. These esteemed companies comprise Emaar Properties, Expo Dubai, Deyaar, DAMAC Properties, Azizi Developments, MAG, Sobha Realty, Ellington Properties, and Al Bait Al Duwaliy Real Estate Development. In the coming phases, we will witness further partnerships with prominent developers and real estate brokers in Dubai, which will contribute to qualifying more citizenes in the real estate sector.

The most important areas of collaboration

This agreement aims to collaborate in various areas, including enhancing the competitiveness of Emirati professionals and facilitating their roles in the real estate sector. It involves designing and implementing supportive, high-quality projects through cooperation between the Dubai Land Department and real estate sector partners in the emirate. Efforts will be made to allocate a 10% - 15% quota of their projects to be sold through Emirati brokers.

Additionally, it aims to contribute to empowering national talents by providing job opportunities within the second party in accordance with existing labour laws.

Eng. Marwan bin Ghalita emphasised the significance of this alliance and its contribution to realising the objectives of the Dubai Real Estate Brokers Programme. Launched to increase citizen participation in the real estate market, the program aims to incentivise their involvement in real estate activities, thereby enhancing their engagement in one of Dubai’s pivotal economic sectors: the real estate industry.

Empowering national skills

He said: “At DLD, we are committed to implementing the directives of our wise leadership, emphasising the empowerment of citizens across diverse fields. This commitment is evident in our focus on nurturing and enhancing national skills, which are integral components outlined in the Dubai Social Agenda 2033 and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 initiated by our visionary leadership. We eagerly anticipate collaborating with our partners in the real estate sector to achieve remarkable outcomes that resonate with the esteemed position held by the real estate sector in Dubai, both domestically and internationally.”

The agreement also involves collaboration on joint projects with the Dubai Land Department to advance the real estate sector and foster a culture of innovation and sustainability. Additionally, it entails working with the DLD to provide guidance, professional training, and support for national talents, attracting them to the private sector and enhancing their specialised skills to establish their businesses in the real estate market.