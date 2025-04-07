Dubai Judicial Institute (DJI) has been accredited as a professional training institute by the National Qualifications Center, under the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MOHESR), reflecting its leadership in legal and judicial training. This recognition reaffirms DJI’s position as a premier educational and training institution that plays a pivotal role in creating qualified legal and judicial professionals in line with the highest global standards.

This prestigious recognition underscores DJI’s unwavering commitment to upholding national criteria while aligning with the best global educational and professional training practices to ensure institutional quality. Furthermore, to bolster the judicial ecosystem, the institute cultivates a highly skilled legal and judicial workforce to keep pace with rapid legal advancements. The accreditation further highlights the institute’s adherence to key quality requirements as outlined by the National Qualifications Center, such as developing effective curricula, fostering a conducive learning environment for professional development, offering facilities equipped with advanced technologies, and meeting the needs of the labour market.

His Excellency Counsellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of The Emirate of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Judicial Institute, said: "We congratulate the Dubai Judicial Institute on this remarkable achievement, which reflects its steadfast commitment to upholding the highest academic standards across all its training and educational programs. This accreditation marks a significant milestone in the DJI's rich journey of success, enabling it to advance its strategic goals and reinforce its role as a leading institution that fosters judicial excellence and global competitiveness. By empowering legal professionals and enhancing their capabilities and expertise, the institute contributes to the development of the judicial system in line with the Dubai Government's vision to establish the emirate as a global model for justice and the rule of law."

Her Excellency, Judge Dr. Ebtessam Ali Al Badwawi, Director General of Dubai Judicial Institute, stated that the accreditation is a significant achievement that further consolidates DJI's position as a premier training centre for legal professionals, both locally and globally. In addition, H.E. Al Badwawi remarked that the accreditation reflects the institution’s unwavering commitment to keeping up with the latest training and educational methodologies by maintaining high standards of academic and professional excellence. Her Excellency also said that the institute’s primary objective is to nurture a comprehensive educational ecosystem by equipping trainees with the essential resources to complete their duties effectively while keeping pace with the rapidly evolving legal and judicial landscape.

His Excellency Dr. Mohammad Al Mualla, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, praised this achievement, emphasising the Dubai Judicial Institute’s role in training and empowering judicial leaders, as well as enhancing their leadership. He described the accreditation from the National Qualifications Center as a key milestone that strengthens the institute’s competitiveness and supports its national mission of equipping judicial institutions across the country with highly qualified professionals.

His Excellency said: “The National Qualifications Center is committed to strengthening partnerships with local and international bodies to develop technical and vocational education and training in line with global best practices and national priorities, ensuring learners are equipped to meet the needs of economic sectors and the labour market with excellence.”

The accreditation recognises a DJI training program- the Level 7 Qualification in Legal and Judicial Studies for Public Prosecutors. Moreover, DJI is working diligently to secure accreditation for the Learning Units in International Humanitarian Law Qualification, along with several other programs that align with the training needs and requirements of Dubai’s judicial ecosystem. This recognition has further enhanced DJI’s ability to offer certified training qualifications that enrich trainees’ professional competencies and knowledge, enabling them to obtain degrees from different universities. It will also elevate the level of professional qualification and competitiveness of the judicial workforce.

The accreditation by the National Qualifications Center is a noteworthy addition to DJI’s records of achievements that reinforce the institute’s core mission of offering comprehensive training programs to meet national requirements. Furthermore, the institution is founded on the guiding principles of proactivity, integrity, transparency, and creativity, reflecting its long-standing efforts to implement the best institutional and operational practices.

-Ends-

