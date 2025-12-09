H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah: “ The inauguration of our new office marks a strategic step that reflects our firm commitment to strengthening the robust economic partnership between Dubai and Pakistan. ”

Non-oil trade between Dubai and Pakistan reached AED 22.8 billion in 2024.

The number of Pakistani companies registered as active members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce increased by 161% between early 2022 and Q3 2025 .

6,850 new Pakistani companies joined the chamber during the first nine months of 2025 alone.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has officially launched a new international representative office in Karachi, with the goal of strengthening bilateral trade and investments between Dubai and Pakistan.

The opening of the chamber’s new office comes as part of the ‘Dubai Global’ initiative, which seeks to establish 50 representative offices around the world by 2030. The initiative is designed to strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading global business hub by attracting foreign direct investment and supporting the international expansion of local companies into 30 priority markets around the world.

The office was inaugurated during a ceremony held in Karachi in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Bakheet Ateeq Alremeithi, Consul General of the United Arab Emirates in Karachi, together with officials and representatives from the Pakistani business community.

His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, stated: “The inauguration of our new office marks a strategic step that reflects our firm commitment to strengthening the robust economic partnership between Dubai and Pakistan. We aim to broaden the scope of bilateral cooperation between our business communities and advance our vision to create new paths for the flow of trade and investments. This will help drive mutual growth and enhance the ability of Pakistani companies to capitalise on emerging opportunities in Dubai.”

The inauguration comes at a time of notable growth in business relations between Dubai and Pakistan. Dubai’s non-oil trade with Pakistan reached AED 22.8 billion in 2024. Between early 2022 and end of Q3 2025, the number of Pakistani companies registered as active members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce increased by 161% to reach 33,110. A total of 6,850 new Pakistani companies joined the chamber during the first nine months of 2025 alone.

The new office will play a vital role in supporting companies in both Dubai and Pakistan. It will work closely with the Pakistani business community to strengthen relationships with key public and private sector stakeholders, while showcasing Dubai’s competitive advantages as a leading global business destination. The office will also provide valuable market intelligence to help Pakistani companies establish a presence in Dubai and use the emirate as a platform for international growth.

In addition, the office will support Dubai-based companies seeking to expand into Pakistan by offering expert insights into the local market, helping them identify commercial and investment opportunities, and connecting them with trusted local partners to ensure a smooth and confident entry into the market and the successful expansion of their operations.

About Dubai International Chamber

Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, was established to promote Dubai as a global business hub, attract multinational companies and expand the emirate’s trade ties with promising markets. The chamber is dedicated to achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy and establish Dubai among the top three global cities by 2033.

