Dubai, UAE – Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has successfully supported the expansion of Emtelle, a Dubai-based fibre optic solutions company, into Indonesia.

The chamber’s representative office in Jakarta played a key role in facilitating the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Emtelle and PT Fajar Mitra Krida Abadi, an Indonesian company specialising in digital transformation. The agreement encompasses the adoption of Emtelle’s products and solutions to expand fibre optic network coverage across various regions in Indonesia. The initiative will help to enhance high-speed broadband internet services and strengthen the telecommunications and technology infrastructure across the country.

Salem Al Shamsi, Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, commented: “We are committed to encouraging Dubai’s business community to expand internationally through impactful partnerships that enhance opportunities for sustainable growth across diverse sectors. This approach strengthens the competitive advantages of the private sector in Dubai and contributes to the growth of Dubai’s trade with the world.”

Abdul Hafiizh, Business Development Manager for Indonesia at Emtelle, stated: “This collaboration underscores our commitment to global expansion and technological excellence. By leveraging our expertise in fibre optic solutions, we are confident that this partnership will contribute to Indonesia’s digital future, fostering innovation and connectivity across the nation.”

Amir Jatmiko, CEO of PT Fajar Mitra Krida Abadi, added: “As Indonesia moves towards a more connected and technology-driven future, partnerships like this play a vital role in ensuring sustainable progress. Together with Emtelle, we look forward to delivering high-quality solutions that will empower businesses and communities across the country.”

Dubai International Chamber’s growing network of 33 international representative offices connects local companies with trusted partners to ensure their smooth expansion into new markets. The chamber also works to attract international businesses, investors, and talent to Dubai, highlight the emirate’s competitive advantages and investment opportunities, and strengthen bilateral cooperation between Dubai and global markets.

About:

Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, was established to promote Dubai as a global business hub, attract multinational companies, and expand the emirate’s trade ties with promising markets. The chamber is dedicated to achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy and establish Dubai among the top three global cities by 2033.

