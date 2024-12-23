8 doctors, specializing in General Surgery, Internal Medicine, Emergency Medicine, Diagnostic Radiology, and Orthopedic Surgery, will travel to Canada for their clinical specialty training

Facilitated through Dubai Health’s Academic Mentorship Program at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences

Initiative embodies Dubai Health’s commitment to developing Emirati talent through strategic partnerships with leading academic health systems globally

Dubai – Dubai Health has announced that eight Emirati scholars have secured residency training positions in Canada. This achievement was facilitated through Dubai Health’s Academic Mentorship Program at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences’ Deanship of Graduate Medical Education, which aims to cultivate the next generation of highly skilled healthcare professionals equipped to address the evolving demands of patient care.

This latest cohort brings the total number of Emirati scholars pursuing residency programs in North America through Dubai Health’s program to 38. The current group of scholars will specialize in General Surgery, Internal Medicine, Emergency Medicine, Orthopedic Surgery, and Diagnostic Radiology. Residency programs will range from three to five years, depending on the chosen speciality.

Professor Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Deputy CEO and Chief Academic Officer of Dubai Health, and Provost of MBRU, stated: “This achievement exemplifies the strength of our learning mission, one of the four core missions of Dubai Health. It reflects the high standard of medical education, mentorship, and clinical training that MBRU provides as part of Dubai’s integrated academic health system. The success of these scholars in securing residency positions abroad reinforces our commitment to preparing medical professionals who can thrive in a global healthcare landscape. I am proud of their dedication and equally proud of the graduate medical education team that has guided and supported them.”

Professor Suleiman Al Emran, Dean of Graduate Medical Education at MBRU, confirmed that the doctors will leave for Canada in the second quarter of 2025. He highlighted that these training programs will significantly refine the doctors' skills and capabilities, ultimately enhancing and fulfilling Dubai Health’s ‘Patient First’ promise.

Dr. Rasha Buhumaid, Vice Dean of Graduate Medical Education at MBRU, said: "These residency training placements reflect our commitment to providing our learners with unparalleled opportunities for professional growth. By enabling them to gain international clinical experience, we are fostering a generation of medical professionals who will advance healthcare excellence in the UAE. This achievement reflects the dedication of our scholars and the strength of our academic mentorship programs.”

The doctors selected for this opportunity include Dr. Hend Al-Awadhi, Dr. Fatima Abdulaziz Al-Baftah, and Dr. Ahmed Sahib Al-Habshi, specializing in General Surgery; Dr. Mizna Ali Hussein, and Dr. Salma bin Hindi, specializing in Internal Medicine; Dr. Hind Sameh Al-Halyan, specializing in Orthopedic Trauma Surgery; and Dr. Mohammed Al Banna, specializing in Emergency Medicine; and Dr. Ahmed Saleh Al Haj, specializing in Diagnostic Radiology.

Dr. Hend Al-Awadhi, one of the doctors selected for training at McMaster University in General Surgery, said: “I am honored to receive this incredible training opportunity from MBRU and Dubai Health. It marks a turning point in my academic and professional journey that will enable me to give back to my country and aid the progression of our healthcare sector.”

These residency training opportunities, facilitated by Dubai Health's Academic Mentorship Program for Physicians, underscore the organization’s commitment to cultivating local talent and enhancing healthcare excellence. Dubai Health aims to expand the training opportunities in North America in the coming years, ensuring a robust and future-ready healthcare workforce.