Sharjah: A delegation from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has participated in the 21st Mango and Tropical Fruits Festival 2024 in Jazan Region of Sabya Governorate, Saudi Arabia.

Organized by the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture’s Jazan branch, the festival featured the participation of 60 farmers. Representing the Sharjah Chamber was the Organizing Committee of the KhorFakkan-based annual Mango Festival.

The delegation was led by Khalil Mohammed Al Mansouri, Director of Expo Center Khorfakkan, and comprised several members from the Organizing Committee of Khorfakkan Mango Festival.

The move comes as part of SCCI’s commitment to fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange in the agricultural sector, a cornerstone of food security and sustainable development.

Khalil Mohammed Al Mansouri noted that the Sharjah Chamber’s participation in the Mango and Tropical Fruits Festival aligns with its strategic efforts to support agricultural events across the Gulf region and position the Khorfakkan Mango Festival as a distinguished agritourism event in the region.

He highlighted the role of such engagements in fostering knowledge exchange and establishing robust networks that benefit agricultural stakeholders and farmers and promote agribusiness interests in Sharjah and the UAE.

As part of its participation, the Sharjah Chamber delegation engaged with farmers’ exhibits to gain insights into Saudi Arabia’s expertise in hosting specialized agricultural events and exhibitions.

The delegation explored the latest practices and techniques in mango and tropical fruit cultivation, production, and marketing, and discussed ways to establish strategic partnerships to boost agricultural trade and collaboration between UAE and Saudi producers.

The Chamber delegation attended several festival activities, including exhibitions showcasing various mango varieties and other tropical fruits such as papaya, banana, fig, guava, and custard apple.

The festival also featured workshops and scientific seminars that focused on modern agricultural methods, including strategies to boost yield and crop quality, and solutions to address challenges confronting farmers and agricultural producers.

