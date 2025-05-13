Younus Al Nasser: Dubai’s digital experience reflects the core of meaningful global interaction—rooted in mutual experience and shared progress. While we have drawn extensively from global best practices, Dubai has also emerged as a global hub of expertise through its sustained efforts in digitalizing life and harnessing technology to enhance human well-being.

Dubai – Digital Dubai and Gartner Global have announced the extension of Digital Dubai’s membership in the Gartner Research Board for Global Chief Data and Analytics Officers (CDAO).

The renewal was formalized during a ceremony held in London, attended by Mr. Neil Lock, Vice President and Program Director, The Research Board at Gartner, and H.E. Younus Al Nasser, Chief Executive, Dubai Data & Statistics Establishment, Digital Dubai.

The significance of this agreement lies in the caliber of research and insights generated by the CDAO Research Board, which brings together a select group of global leaders and experts in data and analytics. The Board serves as a strategic platform to shape the future of the digital world and inform global best practices in the field.

Digital Dubai’s continued membership underscores the emirate’s growing role as a leader in global digital transformation in the age of big data, artificial intelligence, and rapidly evolving technologies.

Commenting on the renewed partnership, H.E. Younus Al Nasser said: “For decades, Gartner has played a vital role as a knowledge partner in global digital transformation efforts—particularly in government-led initiatives. We are pleased to renew our membership on the CDAO Research Board and view this as a strategic opportunity to contribute Dubai’s insights on data-driven digital transformation and artificial intelligence, while also learning from the experiences of global experts.”

H.E. added: “Dubai’s digital experience reflects the core of meaningful global interaction—rooted in mutual experience and shared progress. While we have drawn extensively from global best practices, Dubai has also emerged as a global hub of expertise through its sustained efforts in digitalizing life and harnessing technology to enhance human well-being.”

For his part, Mr. Neil Lock, Vice President and Program Director of the Research Board at Gartner said: “We are pleased to extend our partnership with Digital Dubai as a member of the Gartner Research Board for Global Chief Data and Analytics Officers. This collaboration reflects Digital Dubai’s prominent position in the data and digital transformation landscape. Gartner remains committed to supporting Digital Dubai as a trusted advisory partner on its journey to regional and global digital leadership.”

Digital Dubai has maintained a long-standing relationship with Gartner, stemming from its commitment to strengthening collaboration with leading knowledge institutions in the fields of digital development and technology adoption. In this context, Digital Dubai signed an agreement in 2022 to extend its membership in the Global Gartner CIO Research Board. The agreement was signed by H.E. Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai and the first government member of the Gartner Research Board in the Middle East, and Robert Day, Senior Vice President of the Gartner Research Board.