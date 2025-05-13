Abu Dhabi: As part of an intensive inspection campaign targeting all food establishments across Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has taken decisive action against violators to ensure the highest food safety and quality standards while protecting public health. The campaign has resulted in the administrative closure of five restaurants and a supermarket due to their violations of food safety laws and regulations, posing a significant risk to consumer health.

ADAFSA issued administrative closure orders against the following 5 establishments for violating Law No. (2) of 2008 on food safety in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its related regulations:

Lahore Garden Grill Restaurant & Cafeteria L.L.C. – Branch, located in Al Khalidiyah, West 4, Abu Dhabi (CN-4904174). Karak Future Cafeteria, located in Abu Dhabi Island, West 4 (CN-3998230). Al Maqam Corner Restaurant, located in Musaffah Industrial Area - 37 (CN-1066090). Pak Ravi Restaurant – Branch 1, located in Musaffah Industrial Area - 37 (CN-1895014-1). Salty Desi Darbar Restaurant – Sole Proprietorship L.L.C., located in Musaffah Industrial Area -40 (CN-4978963). Rich & Fresh Supermarket L.L.C., located in Mohammed Bin Zayed City, East 9, Abu Dhabi (CN-1750783).

The Authority clarified that the food control report indicated that the closure orders were issued due to repeated high-risk violations, directly impacting food safety and consumer health, as well as the failure of these establishments to take corrective action to address these infractions.

ADAFSA affirmed that the administrative closure order will remain in effect as long as its causes persist. The establishments may resume operations only after rectifying their violations and complying with all necessary food safety requirements.

The closure decisions and the identification of critical violations are part of ADAFSA’s continuous inspection efforts to strengthen the food safety system in Abu Dhabi. The Authority reiterated its regulatory role in ensuring all food establishments comply with safety requirements. All food outlets, regardless of their nature and products, undergo regular inspections by ADAFSA inspectors to ensure adherence to stringent food safety standards.

ADAFSA urged the public to report any violations observed in food establishments, including suspected food contamination or non-compliance, by calling Abu Dhabi Government’s toll-free number (800555). ADAFSA inspectors will take necessary measures to safeguard the food supply and ensure safe, high-quality food for all members of the community in Abu Dhabi.