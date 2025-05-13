Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), welcomed a high-level delegation from the Republic of Korea, headed by Prof Won-Soo Kim, Rector of the Global Academy for Future Civilisation at Kyung Hee University, and Prof Yeo Hwasoo from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology (KAIST).

The meeting was attended by representatives of Korean universities and research centres, as well as DEWA officials including Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence; Dr Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources; and Marwan Bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and the Future.

Al Tayer underscored DEWA’s alignment with the visionary leadership of HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in driving sustainable innovation and global excellence.

The meeting explored ways to strengthen collaboration in future energy strategies, emerging technologies and the hydrogen economy, aligning with Dubai’s vision to drive global sustainability efforts.

Discussions centred on Dubai’s pioneering initiatives in clean energy and technology, including the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, which aim to ensure 100% of the emirate's total power capacity comes from clean sources by 2050.

Al Tayer underscored DEWA’s pivotal role in advancing Dubai’s energy transition. At the heart of this transformation lies the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park – a flagship initiative that stands as the world’s largest single-site solar park. With an ambitious target capacity of 7,260 megawatts (MW) by 2030, the solar park symbolises the UAE’s unwavering commitment to a sustainable future.

Al Tayer highlighted the solar park’s structured expansion, beginning with the successful implementation of the first phase until today using Photovoltaic (PV) and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) technologies. The solar park’s capacity has reached 3,760MW, bringing Dubai's clean energy share to 21%.

Al Tayer also highlighted Phase 6, set for completion in 2026, and Phase 7, which is being tendered and expected to commence in 2027. He further highlighted DEWA’s Green Hydrogen plant – the region’s first project using PEM electrolysers to produce up to 400kg a day of hydrogen using solar energy.

Additional milestones include the groundbreaking Hatta Pumped-Storage Hydroelectric Power Station, the first of its kind in the GCC, which delivers full grid power within 90 seconds, and Al-Sheraa, DEWA’s net-positive headquarters, the world’s largest and smartest government building, integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence and robotics.

Al Tayer reiterated DEWA’s global leadership in 12 key performance indicators, including electricity and water line losses which have been reduced to new global record levels, and indicated that DEWA’s total installed power capacity reached 17,879 MW, with clean energy currently accounting for 21% – a figure set to rise to 34% by 2030, exceeding the target.

Collaboration with Kyung Hee University and KAIST is intended to bolster knowledge exchange in AI, smart grids and policy frameworks, cementing Dubai’s position as a hub for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.