DFWAC to continue collaboration with strategic partners from various government & private sectors

The programme in line with Dubai Social Agenda 33

UAE, Dubai: The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) has launched the second phase of its animal-assisted therapy program as part of its efforts to implement Dubai Social Agenda 33 under the slogan" “Family: The Foundation of Our Nation."

The launch of the latest edition underscores the Foundation's commitment to achieving Dubai Social Agenda 33, which are designed to build happier, closer, and more tolerant families that adhere to the national identity. This stems from the belief that the family is the cornerstone of a prosperous future and inclusive, sustainable growth in society.

As part of the program, DFWAC organized a workshop at its premises, presented by Ms. Zahra Poonawala, Licensed Professional Counselor and Certified Equine and Animal Assisted Therapist. The workshop targeted 30 service providers and professionals in the field of social home care towards women & children, as well as workers in the police sectors specialising in children and women's protection.

HE Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of the foundation, emphasized that the launch of the second phase of the animal-assisted program builds on the substantial achievements made by the first phase, which delivered impressive outcomes.

She highlighted that this innovative program not only reflects the foundation's commitment to innovative and provide comprehensive health and psychological solutions but also significantly contributes to enhancing the quality of life for those it serves, aiming to enhance their quality of life and boost their mental and physical well-being.

Her Excellency added that DFWAC has achieved remarkable success in the first phase, as evidenced by the clear positive impact on participants and their interaction with animals. The program has proven effective in relieving stress and anxiety, and improving mood and emotions.

She stressed that the launch of the second phase aims to expand the scope of the program to include professionals who work with women and children victims of violence and abuse, in collaboration with the foundation’s partners.

Al Mansouri stated that the animal-assisted therapy program is fully in line with Dubai social strategy, which aims to build a cohesive and sustainable society where members enjoy health and happiness. She emphasized the foundation's commitment to achieving these goals by developing innovative initiatives and programs that contribute to the well-being of individuals and enhance social cohesion.

The second phase includes training participants during the workshop on the use of animal-assisted therapy to spread knowledge and expand the range of beneficiaries. Whereas the first phase of the programme was limited to training the foundation's employees.

The three-day workshop featured an intensive training program aimed at introducing participants to the concept of animal-assisted psychotherapy, its origin and history, and the scientific evidence proving its efficiency and effectiveness in addressing trauma caused by violence or various negative experiences.

Additionally, the workshop provided participants with training on the mechanisms of structuring and implementing treatment sessions, as well as the ethical standards that must be followed to ensure the safety of both animals and patients. The final day of the workshop included practical training on integrating animals into therapy sessions, featuring trained animals that are qualified by a specialized companies.

63 visits and 202 beneficiaries

In 2022, DFWAC launched the first phase of the programme, which integrated trained animals into the psychological services provided to develop new and innovative methods to support children and adults affected by violence and exploitation and enhance the adaptive and interactive capabilities of the victims.

Over the past two years (2022-2023), the program's impact was demonstrated through 63 visits and 202 sessions, benefiting 255 children and women. This was achieved in collaboration with strategic partners such as PoshPaws, Al Marmoom Initiative, the Police K9-Unit, and the Dubai Mounted Police.

Initially, many participants exhibited behaviours such as hesitation, reluctance to engage, withdrawal, introversion, distraction, loss of eye contact, feelings of boredom and fatigue, and resistance to participation. However, post-program assessments revealed significant improvements, including increased participation and integration, cooperation, enhanced concentration and attention, and the effective use of visual, auditory, and sensory senses, leading to greater acceptance and responsiveness.

Ambitious goals

The program was designed to enhance the social functionality of victims, foster their ability to build healthy and positive relationships, alleviate the pain from traumatic experiences or injuries, improve their mood, increase happiness levels, and relieve the psychological stress caused by trauma and violence.

The animal-assisted psychotherapy program is an innovative and unique initiative undertaken by the Dubai Foundation for Women & Children as part of its long-term vision aligned with Dubai's social strategy, which focuses on enhancing family life quality and fostering a cohesive family system that supports sustainable development.

Animal-assisted therapy offers an alternative or complementary approach to traditional psychological sessions. This therapeutic method involves the incorporation of animals, where trained pets such as horses, dogs, rabbits, fish, and birds are utilized to enhance the social, psychological, and adaptive performance of children and adults, particularly those who have experienced significant trauma or negative events such as illness, loss, violence, abuse, and exploitation.