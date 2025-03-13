Partnership aligns with the goals of the D33 Agenda to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global city for business and leisure

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with leading hospitality group Premier Inn Middle East to further diversify the city’s tourism offering and enhance the overall visitor experience. A joint venture in the Middle East between Emirates and Whitbread PLC, Premier Inn is known for its high-quality, high value service and accommodations, and shares DET’s vision to cater to the needs and preferences of all international travellers. DET and Premier Inn will work together to boost tourism growth, enhance hospitality training, and develop unique travel experiences, underlining DET’s commitment to drive industry momentum through stakeholder collaborations.

Aligned with the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global city for business and leisure, the agreement establishes a framework for DET and Premier Inn to showcase Dubai’s diverse destination proposition to global audiences. One of the key focuses of the MoU is joint marketing campaigns. Through targeted advertising, participation in trade fairs and exhibitions, and dynamic social media strategies, Premier Inn will actively promote Dubai as a must-visit travel destination. These efforts will target both B2C and B2B markets, ensuring maximum reach and impact.

In addition to marketing, the two organisations will work together to develop unique tourism products that highlight Dubai’s cultural heritage, seasonal attractions, and other distinctive features. These offerings will be incorporated into tailored packages aimed at specific markets, providing travellers with memorable and personalised experiences.

His Excellency Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), said: “Guided by the city’s visionary leadership, this strategic alliance with Premier Inn supports our broader efforts to meet the diverse needs of today’s global travellers. As we work in close collaboration with our stakeholders to drive Dubai’s tourism growth, partnerships will play a crucial role in expanding our offerings while guaranteeing accessibility across all segments. Supporting the objectives of the D33 Agenda, this agreement underscores our ongoing commitment to delivering a dynamic, inclusive destination experience that caters to all budgets and preferences, ensuring that Dubai remains at the forefront of the world’s widely recommended travel destinations.”

To ensure exceptional service standards across its portfolio, Premier Inn’s team members will have access to specialised training programmes and courses offered by DET’s Dubai College of Tourism. Underlining the partners’ shared commitment to excellence in hospitality, these include workshops, certification courses, and expert-led sessions focused on customer service, cultural awareness, destination knowledge, and revenue management.

Simon Leigh, Managing Director, Premier Inn Middle East, said: “This strategic collaboration with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism marks a significant milestone in promoting mid-market hotels in Dubai. With our high-quality, high-value offerings for all travellers, we are proud to support the continued growth of the city’s tourism sector. The partnership reinforces our commitment to strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading global destination, and we look forward to participating in DET’s training and marketing programmes to drive our shared vision for the future of hospitality in Dubai.”

Premier Inn operates 11 hotels in the Middle East, with seven located in Dubai, including its newest property, Dubai Barsha Heights, and its largest, Dubai Ibn Battuta Mall. The group continues to explore opportunities for expansion in both new and existing markets.

Through innovative ventures, a steadfast commitment to excellence, and strategic alliances such as the one between DET and Premier Inn, Dubai continues to attract millions of visitors, bolstering the emirate’s dynamic economy. Dubai welcomed 18.72 million international overnight visitors from January to December 2024, a 9% YoY increase that surpassed the previous record of 17.15 million in 2023, marking back-to-back record-breaking years for the city.

Last year, Dubai’s hotel sector also continued to perform well across all hospitality metrics. Average occupancy stood at an impressive 78.2%, with Dubai’s hotel inventory consisting of 154,016 total available rooms across 832 establishments at the end of December 2024, compared to 150,291 rooms at 821 establishments in 2023.

For more information about the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Premier Inn, please visit: dubaidet.gov.ae. and premierinn.ae.

About Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET)

With the ultimate vision of making Dubai the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in positioning the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the city’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy and consolidate its position among the top three global cities over the next decade.

Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai’s diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to visit, live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle and outstanding quality of life, overall.

DET is the principal authority for planning, supervising, developing and marketing Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for licensing and classifying all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. DET’s portfolio includes Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC), Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), Dubai SME, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Dubai College of Tourism (DCT).

For further information, please contact:

mediarelations@dubaidet.ae

About Premier Inn Middle East

Premier Inn Middle East is owned by the Emirates Group and leading UK hospitality company, Whitbread, and has 11 hotels across the Middle East. The brand was established in the region with the opening of Premier Inn Dubai Investment Park in 2008, and now operates seven hotels in Dubai, two in Abu Dhabi and two in Doha, with more locations in the pipeline. From booking to bed, Premier Inn is here to help guests rest easy.



Premier Inn’s vision is to ensure that every guest enjoys a warm welcome from our friendly team members, flexible rates, tasty food and a great night’s sleep. The hotel group has more than 800 hotels in the UK and Ireland and has been named the UK’s Best Budget Hotel Brand at the Business Traveller Awards 2024. For information and bookings, visit premierinn.ae, call +971 600 500 503, or follow @premierinngulf on social media.