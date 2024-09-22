Dubai: Dubai Customs, through its Corporate Communication Department, has won the prestigious International Best Practice Competition (IBPC) award, earning the "Excellence Level – Five Stars" in Government Communication. This recognition highlights the department’s achievements, initiatives, innovations, and future vision. It also aligns with Dubai's government efforts to create an innovation-driven environment, nurture talent, and institutionalize creativity. The award strengthens Dubai's global standing, as the IBPC is a renowned international competition, where organizations from around the world showcase their best practices based on a framework of excellence and leadership. The winners are announced during a special ceremony hosted by the Centre for Organizational Excellence Research (COER) in New Zealand. This year, 72 organizations from 10 countries participated in the competition.

H.E. Dr. Abdulla Mohammed Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, expressed his pride in receiving this esteemed award, noting that it reflects Dubai Customs' strategic focus on fostering a culture of creativity and innovation. He emphasized the importance of enhancing Dubai's global reputation through such awards, which highlight improvements in the customs experience, service development, and effective communication with local and international stakeholders. He added that Dubai’s forward-looking vision aligns with the leadership’s goals of achieving excellence in applying international standards in digital content and integrated institutional work.

Khalil Saqer bin Gharib, Director of the Corporate Communication Department, noted that Dubai Customs surpassed many global organizations in the 10th edition of the competition, establishing its government communication as a global model of innovative practices. He also highlighted that these international awards contribute to the department’s continuous success and its strong presence in the Dubai Government Excellence Program. The Corporate Communication Department has won numerous global and local awards, including the International Brilliance Award for Best Marketing and PR Team at the BOC Brilliance Awards in London, the Bronze Award for Environmental Excellence at the 14th Annual World Summit for Corporate Social Responsibility, the Global Sustainability Peacock Award from the Institute of Directors in London, and the Best Government Communication Team Award at both local and Arab levels from the Sharjah Government Communication Awards.