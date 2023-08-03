DUBAI: Dubai Customs has introduced its experience in the areas of training, learning and development to a team from the Government of Dubai Legal Affairs Department. The virtual presentation included an overview of the annual employees training program featuring both digital and non-digital training materials, the training management process, and how online and in-person training courses and workshops are designed.

The e-learning platforms available to DC employees to develop their skills and knowledge through specialized professional courses were also discussed.

The meeting comes within the spirit of the ‘Partners for Pioneering’ initiative launched by Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai Pioneering’ initiative, which aims to drive government excellence through enhanced synergies and partnership and promoting the transfer of knowledge and expertise between various entities.

Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Executive Director of Human Resources Division at Dubai Customs, said the ‘Partners for Pioneering’ initiative enhances Dubai's competitiveness and leadership, as it takes government performance to new heights, boosting the exchange of knowledge, expertise, and best practices among all local government actors. “As an Elite government entity, Dubai Customs is committed to sharing its accumulated knowledge and expertise in all areas including training and development and employee-based innovation to help enhance teamwork and whole-of-government performance”, he explained.

The meeting discussed Dubai Customs’ approach for training needs assessment and planning, trainers selection and evaluation, training materials evaluation, as well as specialized training courses identification and targeting, external training usage methodology, and analysis of training impact on employee performance and productivity.

The Government of Dubai Legal Affairs Department’s team appreciated Dubai Customs’ efforts in training and developing the capabilities of its human resources, through advanced plans and strategies that keep pace with international best practices.

Dubai Customs had recently signed a cooperation agreement with the Government of Dubai Legal Affairs Department aimed at activating their constructive cooperation to boost the mutual exchange of knowledge, experiences and best practices in the field of corporate excellence and leadership.