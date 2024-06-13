Dubai – Dubai Customs has unveiled special and distinctive services for Hajj pilgrims returning from the holy lands, confirming that preparations have begun early to facilitate procedures at Dubai International Airport, as well as to welcome visitors arriving to enjoy Eid Al-Adha holiday in the United Arab Emirates.

Ibrahim Ali Al Kamali, Director of Passenger Operations Department at Dubai Customs, said, "Dubai Customs has developed a comprehensive plan where a high-level committee has been formed from the Passenger Operations Department to supervise inspection teams and coordinate with other participating authorities in preparing to receive pilgrims returning from performing the sacred rituals to the homeland. Dubai Customs, represented by the Passenger Operations Department, has taken several measures to ensure the smoothest possible flow and facilitate the passage of pilgrims. For example, a special lane has been opened in the hand baggage inspection area parallel to the counters of the Federal Authority for Identity & Citizenship, customs & Port Security/ General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), designated for the speedy clearance of pilgrims. Also, luggage belt numbers for pilgrims' luggage have been designated in each building, considering their proximity to exit gates to achieve high-speed processing in the arrivals hall. Additionally, special exit gates have been designated for pilgrims through electronic inspection gates to secure and ensure the separation of pilgrims from other arriving passengers in the customs inspection hall."

He added, "As part of our vital and leading role in facilitating for pilgrims, Dubai Customs participated in a preparatory meeting at Dubai airports with various strategic entities, institutions, and companies to review the ongoing preparations by all parties. We also collaborated with official entities in joint task forces deployed at Dubai airports with the aim of unifying efforts between various entities and achieving high-quality performance."

Al Kamali further emphasized that Dubai Customs has intensified its preparations to ensure the smooth flow of arriving passengers to the United Arab Emirates through Dubai airports to spend Eid Al-Adha holiday, where the rates of arrivals increase during that period, especially from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. He confirmed that Dubai Customs is preparing for the tourist seasons by increasing the number of inspectors to expedite procedures for arrivals.

He pointed out that communication between the duty staff, building managers, and team leaders remains active around the clock to overcome any obstacles they may face during the shift, in addition to conducting field visits to work sites by the department's director, building managers, inspection managers, and team leaders to monitor work progress, especially during holidays or occasions in general. Dubai Customs has also prepared hospitality and symbolic gifts to welcome pilgrims and visitors arriving during that period.