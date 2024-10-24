Abu Dhabi – A total value of AED 811,585,992 will be disbursed to eligible pensioners and beneficiaries on Friday 25th October 2024 announced the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA), adding an increase of AED 70,542,046 in comparison to October of last year during which the value of pensions distributed amounted to AED 741,043,946.

A total of 49,102 entitled pensioners and beneficiaries are due to receive pension payments for the month of October 2024, a notable increase of 1,943 eligible receivers in comparison to last year, during which the number totaled to 47,159 pensioners and beneficiaries.

The expenses incurred include civilians subject to the Federal Pension and Social Security Law No. (7) of 1999 and its amendments, as well as pensioners and beneficiaries whose files are managed by the GPSSA on behalf of the Ministry of Finance and in accordance to the pension laws by which they are subject to.

