Dubai – Dubai Customs protects intellectual property rights through several programs and plans including the trademark registration service, which enables trademark owners to counteract counterfeit goods and prevent them, in cooperation with Dubai Customs, from entering the UAE through the border crossings in Dubai.

Trademark owners can register their trademarks through Dubai Customs website after these trademarks are registered with the Ministry of Economy.

Registration of trademarks is a strategic objective that aims to enhance security and fight illegitimate trade of counterfeit goods. It is part of Dubai Customs’ mission to provide investors with a secure and attractive environment for their businesses.

“We have registered 4,344 trademarks since the establishment of the IPR Department in 2005,” said Yousef Ozair Mubarak, Director of IPR Department. “In 2021 we registered 437 trademarks and in 2022 we have registered 231 trademarks so far. Registration of these trademarks helps curb any attempts to enter these counterfeit goods into the country. We cooperate with trademark owners to educate our customs inspectors of different methods of faking these goods through workshops presented by the trademark owners. This enables Dubai Customs to protect society from the hazards of counterfeit goods, and enhances the opportunities for traders and investors to make the highest ROI.”

