Dubai: The workshops aimed at raising awareness among the employees around health lifestyle and the importance of giving and charity work.

One of these initiatives was a lecture titled “Joy of Fasting” on the steps that need to be taken to prepare mentally and physically for fasting in the Holy Month, and how to live up to the spirit and values of the month by more giving, connectivity and solidarity.

Another event organized by the Customs Training Center and the CSR Section was “My Health in my Body” initiative, which focused on the benefits of physical activity during the Holy Month, and the right times to play sports.

The Passenger Operations Department organized an evening discussion that saw the participation of 75 inspectors and focused on healthy habits during fasting.

Dubai Customs regularly organizes sustainable initiatives and internal events for employees that enhance their capabilities, raise their level of efficiency and increase their productivity.

-Ends-