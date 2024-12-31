Dubai: The Dubai Logistics Academy has received accreditation for Continuous Professional Development (CPD) from the United Kingdom, a prestigious certification that affirms the academy’s commitment to meeting global standards and requirements in training and professional development. Obtaining the internationally recognized CPD accreditation is a strategic milestone that enhances the standing of Dubai Logistics Academy as a reputable academic institution under Dubai Customs. It positions the academy as a trusted academic destination, offering programs and courses based on best practices. This contributes to the preparation of skilled professionals and leaders equipped to meet the demands of both local and global labor markets, aligning with the vision and directives of the UAE’s leadership to develop the capabilities of Emirati youth through professional education and field training at the highest levels. The goal is to actively participate in sustainable development efforts and achieve the targets of Dubai's social agenda, D33, which complements the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, also known as D33, in a way that meets the aspirations of the Dubai community and responds to its ambitions.

Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Executive Director, Human Resources Division at Dubai Customs, stated, "This accreditation adds significant value to the Dubai Logistics Academy’s track record, enhancing the value of the certificates issued by the academy. These certificates are now recognized not only at the local level but also internationally. This recognition offers a substantial competitive edge to trainees aiming to work or develop their skills in logistics, supply chain management, and customs administration." He also emphasized, "We will work with our strategic partners in the coming period to ensure that national talent in the UAE benefits from this new global accreditation. The academy spares no effort in collaborating with local institutions and companies, aiming to achieve the ultimate goal of establishing this leading academic and professional institution to enhance the UAE's national readiness and elevate the professional expertise of Emirati human capital."

He added, "The accredited training programs at Dubai Logistics Academy include a wide range of courses designed to meet the needs of various sectors, including supply chain management, freight and transportation, warehouse and storage management, logistics planning, leadership and soft skills programs, and customs science programs." Al Ghaffari noted that global data and economic trends confirm the steady growth of the logistics sector, as well as supply chains, trade, and freight industries. This calls for a proactive approach with innovative visions and initiatives that keep pace with this rapid development to support the knowledge-based national economy and reinforce Dubai's position as a global hub for these vital sectors.

The CPD Standards Office is a leading UK institution for accrediting continuous professional development programs. It is renowned for providing reliable standards and comprehensive reviews of training programs to ensure their quality and professional effectiveness, enjoying global recognition among educational institutions and multinational corporations.