Dubai: For the second year in a row, volunteer efforts in Dubai Customs continue in Ramadan to distribute meals to motorists to break the fast at sunset time as part of the Government Organization’s “Blessed Days” Campaign. More than 2500 meals are being distributed every week throughout the Holy Month; 10,000 meals for the whole month.

H.E. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, H.E. Saud Hassan Ali Al Nusuf, Consul General of the Kingdom of Bahrain in Dubai, members of diplomatic missions, Colonel Dr Hassan Suhail Al Suwaidi, Director of Ports Police Station and Colonel Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Directorate of Traffic at Dubai Police participated in this activity by taking to the street and distributing meals to motorists.

The “Al-Furdah Hands” initiative is part of Dubai Customs’ CSR efforts and their plans to enhance their commitment towards the society. It is one of a series of 14 humanitarian and community initiatives launched by Dubai Customs during the holy month of Ramadan. These initiatives also include “Al-Meer Al Ramadani” (Food and basic needs giving) initiative which targeted 3,000 needy families, and “Customs Banquet” which was dedicated to senior citizens.

“Participating in these initiatives was inspired by the teachings and wisdom of the Late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and a reflection of the humanitarian side of the UAE and its genuine values,” said H.E. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih. “It is also an opportunity to spread a spirit of giving and welfare and to encourage voluntary work among our employees and within the society at large. In 2021, we launched 126 initiatives that targeted 76,500 people from different segments of society.”

The diplomatic missions, which participated in the charity activity, commended the act, which reflects national and social cohesion, and embodies the genuine Emirati values of selflessness, generosity and giving.

