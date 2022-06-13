Dubai: Dubai Customs is certified among the best workplaces in the UAE for the second year in a row in the large-size company category. The annual report is compiled by management consultancy Great Place to Work, which compiles the survey in 60 countries.

Researchers send out a 'trust index' to employees of companies, which measures how they are being treated at the company, if they are being fairly paid and if they feel informed about management decisions, among other issues.

Dubai Customs is the first customs authority in the world to gain this recognition. The government department received the certificate for the first time in January 2021 based on an assessment of the work environment, including trust, innovation, organization and leadership values, the positive results achieved by the department through internal communication between the leadership team and employees, and the employee's sense of pride in the work they perform.

His Excellency Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs and CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, said; “Receiving this prestigious international accreditation for the second year in a row makes us proud of what we do. It is in line with the efforts we are making in the department in pursuit of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in developing work environments, making them attractive to employees, upgrading them and providing them with all means of comfort and happiness.”

His Excellency stressed that Dubai Customs has become an important reference for many authorities locally and globally, which urges us to continue the march of achievements to enhance the competitiveness of the United Arab Emirates and reach number one in all fields.

Musbih thanked Dubai Customs employees for their dedication in performing the duties assigned to them, which in turn contributes to supporting the department’s vision of being the leading customs administration in the world in support of legitimate trade.

Ibrahim Mougharbel, Great Place to Work's managing director for the Middle East said Dubai Customs is the first customs authority to rank among the best workplaces.

“The department embarked on its journey to bring about changes in the work culture, which was reflected in the quality services their employees provide to clients in pursuit of excellence in their work.”

He pointed out that some entities tended to end their journey as soon as they obtained the accreditation, while Dubai Customs exerted more effort as soon as they obtained it to maintain their distinction and outstanding performance.