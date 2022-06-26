462 borrowings of knowledge materials in various disciplines and cultural fields.

Everyone is invited to take advantage of this digital knowledge platform for reading and creativity.

Dubai, UAE: The book-borrowing service expanded by Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) through its digital library enabled around 1,500 users from March until May 2022 to access a wealth of reading materials available in the library’s database.

As part of its efforts to facilitate access to knowledge and allow students, researchers or readers to access knowledge sources from around the world, Dubai Culture expanded the book-borrowing service in its Dubai Public Library network in cooperation with Overdrive to make its knowledge materials available in several forms, including digital books, audiobooks and videos.

Dubai Public Library members benefited from rich content in Arabic and English, borrowing a total 462 materials, whose topics varied between literary, entertainment, professional and academic books, and continuing-education books. The Authority invites all readers to become DPL members and benefit from this knowledge infrastructure.

This comprehensive digital knowledge platform currently provides 3,788 books, distributed between digital books, audiobooks and videos, all of which are available to DPL members via Dubai Culture’s website, the DPL app, and the Libby app. Members can borrow up to five knowledge materials for seven days (digital and audio-books), and five days (videos).

Dubai Culture manages the Dubai Public Library network, which includes eight libraries for adults and seven for children, in addition to the digital library, multi-purpose halls and classrooms, providing community members with sources of knowledge in the light of efficient services and advanced technologies. All the library's branches are linked to each other and to other modern libraries through the latest connectivity and networking technologies, allowing easy access to a wide range of books covering a wide range of topics, in both Arabic and English.

