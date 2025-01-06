Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced its participation in the Maison&Objet International Fair in Paris with the UAE Design Oasis from 16 to 20 January 2025. The UAE Design Oasis an initiative under the Dubai Cultural Grant Programme and the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy, bringing together 15 UAE-based designers to showcase their work at this prestigious home décor and lifestyle fair. This initiative aligns with Dubai Culture’s commitment to nurturing the cultural and creative sectors in Dubai, and offering designers dynamic platforms to express their talent on the global stage, ultimately solidifying Dubai’s position as a global hub for the creative economy.

Dr Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts, Design and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, highlighted the pivotal role of the design sector in enhancing Dubai’s global standing as a destination for creatives, saying, “Dubai Culture has placed significant emphasis on the design sector, striving through its specialised initiatives and projects to elevate its competitiveness and foster an environment that inspires designers to push boundaries. Maison&Objet represents a vital global platform that spotlights the creative talent of UAE-based designers, highlighting Dubai's vibrant cultural scene and its support for creative start-ups and innovative projects.

The participating designs at the fair will include a diverse collection of furniture, products and homeware that blend traditional craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics. These range from glass sculptures and furniture inspired by palm fronds to tables crafted from compressed soil and other innovative and sustainable pieces.

Among the standout contributions is Emirati designer Muneera AlMulla’s ‘O-Piece: Al Safeefah Edition,’ inspired by traditional Emirati incense burners, which she has reimagined into a multifunctional piece combining locally sourced leather and palm fronds. Jordanian architect and designer Raghad Al Ali will present ‘Nudi,’ which explores glassblowing techniques to create fluid, nature-inspired forms. Palestinian designer Areen Hassan offers ‘Threads,’ reimagining the role of traditional fabrics in creating functional yet aesthetically pleasing spaces.

Amina Bin Bishr, Duna Alajlan, and Dania Alajlan from One Third Studio will reinterpret the traditional mandoos chest with their innovative creation ‘Tharaa.’ Emirati designer Majid Al Bastaki blends nostalgia and elegance in his work ‘Bo Naj-Ma,’ while Lebanese designer Chafik Mekawi alters the concept of a bookshelf through his piece ‘Nasab Bookcase,’ presenting handpicked books symbolising timeless value, while designers Karim Tamerji and Elias El Hage capture the essence of the UAE's distinctive desert landscapes through their innovative piece. Egyptian designer Lina Ghalib’s work ‘Yareed Bench’ involves recycling palm fronds to create a durable ‘palm ply’ material, blending tradition and history with local culture. Her piece ‘Karab’ draws inspiration from the palm tree trunk to design artistic coat stands that highlight aesthetic appeal. Palestinian designer Hamza Al-Omari uses traditional Arabic calligraphy and culturally significant regional boats for his piece ‘Markab’. His other work, ‘Nadd’, reimagines the traditional incense burner. The piece ‘Palm Pulse Astronomy Byōbu’, created by Jordanian designer Hashem AlHashem and Indian designer Zaid Abdul Shakir Seddiqi, combines the secrets of the cosmos with the legacy of Arabic astronomy.

Emirati designer Alia Mazrooei presents ‘Takiya’, a ceramic table merging the culture of French cafés with the ambiance of Emirati majlis gatherings to celebrate community, tradition, and social connection. Emirati designer Shaikha Alazeezi blends heritage and modernity in her work ‘Shams’, reinterpreting the mandoos in a contemporary style. Emirati designer Wafa AlFalahi offers ‘Sprout’, a table lamp made from bioplastics infused with pomegranate residue, showcasing the delicate interaction between nature and humanity. Emirati designer Sheikha bint Abdulla Alserkal, in collaboration with Jordanian designer Diana Atef Hawatmeh, shows a series of custom-designed rugs distinguished by unique hand-knotting techniques, sharp-edged pile cuts, and vibrant colours that celebrate art’s transformative power. Finally, Emirati designer Reem Al Bustani’s work, inspired by traditional Emirati door handles, features a variety of colours and sizes with a large glass design inspired by pearls.

Through its initiatives, Dubai Culture reaffirms its commitment to empowering the creative community and celebrating its contributions to the local and global cultural landscape.