Dubai, UAE: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), in collaboration with the Ministry of Economy, has organised a training workshop titled ‘Intellectual Property and Achieving Leadership in Culture and Creativity’ to raise awareness about intellectual property (IP) and to catalogue all works owned by the Authority and officially registering them through the Ministry of Economy’s website. This is part of Dubai Culture’s ongoing efforts to leverage its strategic partnerships seeking to inspire its teams to offer innovative solutions that enhance their excellence by sharing expertise and insights with specialists in various IP fields, in alignment with the Authority’s strategic priorities and its overarching strategies and goals.

The workshop, held at the Etihad Museum, saw the participation of Dubai Culture’s department heads in presence of Muna Faisal Al Gurg, CEO of the Museums and Heritage Sector at Dubai Culture; and Dr Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts, Design and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture; while Abdulrahman Hassan Al Muaini, Assistant Undersecretary for Intellectual Property Rights Sector, represented the Ministry of Economy.

The workshop series included discussions and brainstorming sessions led by a group of experts in IP, copyright, trademarks, patents, and industrial designs representing the Ministry of Economy. These addressed key topics, including the different types of intellectual property and the processes for registering them, while also identifying the works by Dubai Culture that qualify for registration with the Ministry of Economy.

Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, affirmed that Dubai is distinguished by its unique creative environment, which has attracted highly talented and innovative employees. She added, "Dubai Culture is keen on developing its practices and raising awareness among its employees regarding all aspects of the intellectual property legislative system, including trademark registration and intellectual works." She continued, "The Authority strives to enhance its practices and elevate it to higher levels to better adapt to the surrounding changes by applying the best global standards for intellectual property protection across all its projects and intellectual works. This contributes to creating a sustainable environment capable of fostering a spirit of innovation and creativity among the Authority's employees." She also expressed the Authority’s pride in its strategic partnership with the Ministry of Economy, reflecting Dubai Culture’s commitment to strengthening its relationships with local and federal government entities and benefiting from them in developing pathways for knowledge and expertise exchange.

