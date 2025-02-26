Dubai, UAE: Dubai Culture continues to drive innovation in archaeology by leveraging strategic partnerships across the public and private sectors through the Saruq Al Hadid archaeological site, discovered in 2002 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, by successfully employing advanced resources and modern technologies to enrich archaeological studies, research and discoveries.

In collaboration with Khalifa University of Science and Technology, Dubai Culture has employed a non-invasive, high-resolution ground-penetrating radar (GPR) technology, a magnetic survey, and high-precision topographic data to identify and analyze possible archaeological features at Saruq Al Hadid. This has led to the detection and localization of over 400 anomalies of potential archaeological value, which could include metallic or non-metallic objects. Additionally, the identification of what maybe five principal buried structures have been made. Furthermore, six potential archaeological areas have been identified within the main site of Saruq al-Hadid, each containing several significant structures and hundreds of potential archaeological artefacts. This has also resulted in a 30% reduction in excavation time and costs. These efforts reinforce the Authority’s sustainability goals and commitment to environmental preservation.

Dubai’s archaeological sites, overseen by Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), serve as invaluable sources of legacy, knowledge and scientific research. These efforts reflect the Authority’s commitment to its cultural responsibilities, aimed at safeguarding both tangible and intangible heritage while supporting the ‘Dubai Legacy’ initiative. This initiative seeks to document and share narratives from Dubai’s diverse communities, reinforcing national identity and preserving cultural heritage, in alignment with Dubai Culture’s sectoral priorities and its strategic vision to enhance Dubai’s standing on the global heritage map.

Muna Al Gurg, CEO of the Museums & Heritage Sector at Dubai Culture, remarked that Saruq Al Hadid Archaeological site stands as a pioneering model for innovation in archaeology due to its significant discoveries, saying, "Saruq Al Hadid is one of the most important and expansive archaeological sites in the Arabian Peninsula, attracting researchers and specialists in Prehistory studies. The excavation results, achieved through various technological advancements, have paved the way for further valuable discoveries, enriching research on the site while elevating its scientific significance. Additionally, these findings contribute to a deeper understanding of the economic activity and lifestyle of the region during The Bronze and Iron Ages."

Studies confirm that Saruq Al Hadid was a major metallurgical centre during the Iron Age. Excavations at the site have yielded thousands of rare artefacts, including bronze, ceramic, and stone vessels; weaponry such as daggers, swords, axes, and iron and bronze arrowheads; and adornment crafted from decorated seashells and thousands of beads made from precious and semi-precious stones. Additionally, various local and foreign seals, along with unique gold and silver artefacts, have been uncovered, providing further insight into the site’s historical significance.