Dubai, UAE: As the countdown begins for the launch of the tenth edition of Sikka Art and Design Festival, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced its readiness to provide an integrated and fun experience to the visitors. The festival will be held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture.

During the festival, in addition to visiting Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood and exploring many of its historical attractions, visitors can enjoy exhibitions and innovative art installations, along with a selection of evening activities that will spread joy across the alleyways of Al Fahidi with captivating live performances. The visitors will also be invited to participate in workshops and discussions and enjoy a dining experience offered by home-grown food concepts within the neighbourhood.

Being celebrated under the theme 'Celebrating Art, Celebrating Growth', Sikka Art and Design Festival will be held from 15th- 24th March at Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood. The Neighbourhood will welcome visitors to its alleyways which will host distinguished Sikka exhibitions from 6 pm - 11 pm on weekdays, 2 pm - 12 am on Saturdays, and 2 pm - 11 pm on Sundays.

This year, the prestigious festival presents a number of special projects, including Sikka House, Khaleeji House, Biennale.IO, a number of distinctive art installations, murals, and new media workshops.

Dubai Culture will facilitate public access to Sikka Art and Design Festival in cooperation with the Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai, making it accessible for everyone. Visitors will be able to reach Sikka by taking public transport buses via Al Fahidi Bus Station, and through metro stations via Al Fahidi Metro Station.

For more information about the festival and to learn about its activities follow the official Instagram account @sikkaplatform or visit https://sikkartandesign.com/.

-Ends-