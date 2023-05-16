DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Dubai College of Tourism (DCT), part of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, has unveiled an exciting opportunity for UAE Nationals and residents to apply for scholarships for the September 2023 intake. The institution’s latest initiative, the Eid al-Adha Scholarship programme, aims to make world-class education more accessible to deserving individuals and is in line with the goal of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33 to integrate more Emiratis into the private sector and support talented expatriate youth.

With this announcement, DCT is taking a significant step towards contributing to the development of the tourism industry by empowering youth, both Emiratis and expatriates, with the necessary skills and knowledge to pursue a suitable career in the tourism sector. The specially curated scholarship scheme by DCT is applicable for students who enrol before Eid Al-Adha in the Hospitality, Tourism and Events Level 4 certificate programmes. Upon fulfilling the admission screening process, which requires students to have completed a minimum of 70% in secondary education, passed the English and Math assessments, and successfully completed the interview process, students will be eligible to apply for the limited number of scholarships available.

DCT is committed to supporting the growth of the tourism industry by providing quality vocational education that adds value to the individual student’s potential. The scholarship programmes provided by the college, represent a key pillar in DCT’s strategy for talent retention, while also reflecting the ongoing commitment to supporting the development of the tourism industry in the UAE.

Essa Bin Hadher, General Manager of Dubai College of Tourism, said: "Our latest initiative, the Eid Al Adha scholarships is in line with the D33 Agenda launched by our visionary leadership to further consolidate Dubai’s status as one of the top three global cities. As a key element of this strategic plan is to provide more Emirati men and women the opportunity to be a part of the domestic workforce and enable expatriate talents to develop a long-term affiliation with the city, these scholarships will open the doors for students to find suitable careers across our tourism ecosystem. We would encourage both Emirati and expatriate students to take advantage of our latest offer and obtain an affordable world-class vocational education. With our commitment to excellence, we strive to develop the next generation workforce that will drive growth and innovation in Dubai’s tourism sector.”

The college is a student-centred institution that prepares students to become a part of the future tourism and hospitality workforce. DCT's fees are affordable, along with a transparent and free application process. The scholarship programmes offered cover academic fees, and students applying for scholarships need to be in the UAE and attend the interview in person.

DCT is located in the headquarters of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism in One Central, the business heart of Dubai, providing students with a dynamic and personal learning experience. The college offers practical skills and experiential learning through internships and other activities such as industry guest lectures, site visits, workshops, and more.

For more information, please visit https://dct.ac.ae/en/eid-scholarships/

About Dubai College of Tourism (DCT):

DCT runs the first-of-its-kind multi-disciplinary educational platform in the region. The College provides certificate and diploma courses in tourism, hospitality, retail business, events and culinary arts through the TVET accreditation framework. DCT aims to be recognised as the premier vocational institution in the region with its courses bridging the gap between in-house training and a full bachelor’s degree, ensuring a steady stream of highly trained tourism professionals for the city. DCT manages Medyaf the Industry Nationalisation initiative that aims to attract and train Emiratis to work in Dubai’s tourism industry and The College is also responsible for delivering fundamental programmes specifically designed for those working within the tourism industry, such as; ‘Dubai Way’ (for tourist-facing staff in Dubai) and ‘Dubai Expert’ (an interactive online training tool for international travel agents).