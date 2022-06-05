The International Air Transport Association (Iata) has partnered with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University–Worldwide (ERAU) to launch a Master of Business Administration in Aviation (MBAA) as well as a stand-alone certificate in Airline Management.

The jointly developed program aligns with ERAU’s modular degree program and Iata’s aviation management expertise. Through three blocks consisting of 36 credit hours, the program applies modern business concepts, methods, and tools to the challenges and specifics of the aviation business, creating an academic degree which combines core business competencies with a strong aviation foundation.

The first block of this virtual program will focus on the importance of creating high-reliability organizations by teaching the fundamentals of risk, managing risk and creating resiliency. The second block will concentrate on core business activities and its structure is based on input from the aviation industry on how to provide students with the necessary skills to advance their career into managing functional departments. The third block consists of an aviation specialization in commercial management, focusing on the various airline business models and revenue management strategies.

“As aviation rebuilds from the COVID-19 crisis, laying the foundation for the workforce of the future is essential. Companies across the aviation value chain are recruiting once again and hence the importance of having programs in place which will provide the right skillset for the talent of the future. By partnering with one of the most renowned academic institutions in aviation – Embry-Riddle – we are pleased to offer a course tailored to those seeking a career in airline management,” said Frederic Leger, Iata’s Senior Vice President for Commercial Products & Services.

“ERAU has developed a groundbreaking MBA program in Airline Management with a highly-reliable-organization theme. Partnering with Iata to create the airline management certificate will empower students to advance their leadership career in this industry and beyond. The fact that this degree is the result of collaboration between two of the leading organizations in the aviation space- ERAU, one of the top aviation universities in the world and Iata, the trade association representing the global air transport sector,” said Dr. Maneesh Sharma dean of ERAU’s College of Business on the worldwide campus.

The courses will be offered as of October 2022 and can be booked online via ERAU website.

In addition to its wide-ranging training portfolio, Iata has numerous Academic Partners, all offering specialized aviation-related training programs.

