H.E. Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori: “ We are committed to expanding trade and investment relations with the United States, one of Dubai’s most significant economic partners ”

The forum sessions will spotlight Dubai’s pivotal role in creating new pathways for U.S. and global companies seeking to expand in the emirate and capitalise on opportunities presented by the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

Discussions will examine the factors behind rising investor confidence among U.S. investors in Dubai, highlighting why the emirate’s diversified economy, robust infrastructure, and pro-business environment continue to attract global capital.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has unveiled the agenda for the event, which will be held under the theme ‘Dubai-USA: Opportunities Driving Mutual Growth.’ The forum will feature a series of panel discussions, with senior officials and expert speakers addressing key topics related to the prospects for collaboration between Dubai and the United States and highlighting promising business and investment opportunities.

Organised by Dubai Chambers, the forum is designed to strengthen trade and investment partnerships with the American business community while showcasing Dubai’s competitive advantages and the diverse opportunities created by the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

Dubai Chambers’ delegation to the forum is led by H.E. Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers. The forum is designed to attract American companies to Dubai, encourage U.S. investors to capitalise on regional and global growth opportunities, and position Dubai as a strategic base for international expansion.

Innovative Model of Cooperation

H.E. Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, commented: “Dubai’s progressive economic vision is anchored in its ambition to strengthen its position as a vital hub within the global economy. This vision is driven by continuous openness to international markets and the creation of high-value strategic partnerships that generate sustainable growth.

His Excellency continued: “Organising Dubai Business Forum – USA underlines our strong commitment to deepening trade and investment ties with the United States, one of Dubai’s most important economic partners. We look forward to working closely with the American business community to harness the diverse opportunities created by the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), and to usher in a new era of long-term economic cooperation between Dubai and the United States built on diversity, openness, and mutual prosperity.”

Expert Speakers

The distinguished lineup of confirmed speakers includes H.E. Eng. Sultan Bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers; H.E. Amna Almheiri, Consul General of the United Arab Emirates in New York; H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers; H.E. Hadi Badri, CEO of Dubai Economic Development Corporation; Dr. Juma Al Matrooshi, Assistant Executive Chairman of Investments & Partnerships at Dubai Integrated Economic Zones; and Dr. Marwan Alzarouni, CEO of AI at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

The list of participants also includes Rabea Ataya, CEO and Founder of Bayt.com; Mohamad Ballout, CEO and Co-Founder of Kitopi; Anthony O’Sullivan, UAE Managing Partner at EY; Michael Koester, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of 5C Investment; John Caplan, CEO and Director of Payoneer; Rami Tabbara, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Stake; Monica Brand Engel, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Quona Capital; Arshad Ghafur, President for Middle East & North Africa at the Bank of America; Matt Higgins, CEO and Co-Founder of RSE Ventures; Jose Minaya, Global Head of BNY Investments and Wealth at BNY; Noor Sweid, Founder and Managing Partner of Global Ventures; and May Nasrallah, Chairwoman (MENA) and Partner at PJT Partners.

The forum will also feature Jared Cohen, President of Global Affairs and Co-Head of the Goldman Sachs Global Institute at Goldman Sachs; Bassel Alnahlaoui, Chief Business Officer at Careem; Wassim Makarem, Chief Retail Officer at talabat; Jon Clifton, CEO of Gallup; Mona Ataya, Founder of Mumzworld; Arjun Mohan, CEO of TENDERD; Ola Doudin, CEO of BitOasis; Nicolas Cary, Co-Founder and Vice Chairman of Blockchain.com; Bob Diamond, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Merchant Capital; and Stephanie von Friedeburg, Global Head of Public Sector Banking at Citi Group.

Strategic Themes

The agenda features a series of insightful discussions examining investment opportunities across Dubai’s diversified economy, as well as its dynamic and business-friendly environment, the ongoing digital transformation of government services, and its highly competitive tax framework. The sessions will also shed light on Dubai’s pivotal role in opening new paths for U.S. and global companies, its growing influence in the fintech sector, and its position as a premier hub for international business expansion.

The agenda will focus on key strategic themes, including strengthening global opportunities between the business communities of Dubai and the United States, assessing the outlook for bilateral trade and investment, and examining the role of private capital in the next economic cycle.

The programme also includes a special session addressing the factors driving increased investor confidence among U.S. investors in Dubai, the evolving geography of opportunity in the digital era, the rise of quick commerce, strategies for attracting world-class talent, and the growth of startups and innovation incubators. The session will also highlight Dubai’s innovative free zone model and its pioneering efforts to establish the emirate as a global hub for digital assets and cryptocurrencies.

The event marks the fourth international edition of the Dubai Business Forum. Previous editions were held in Beijing, China, and London, United Kingdom, in 2024, followed by Hamburg, Germany, in May this year.

Through the Dubai Business Forum, Dubai Chambers aims to stimulate foreign direct investment flows into Dubai, strengthen strategic economic partnerships, and enhance cross-border trade. The forum also serves as a platform to create new investment opportunities locally and globally, expanding the horizons of business, trade, and investment between Dubai and key markets worldwide.

About Dubai Chambers

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, delivering innovative value-added services, and unlocking access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers.

Follow us on:

facebook.com/dubaichambers

x.com/dubaichambers

linkedin.com/company/dubai-chambers

youtube.com/@dubaichamberstv

instagram.com/dubaichambers

For more information, please contact:

Mohamad Mouzehem

PR & Corporate Communications

Email: mohamad.mouzehem@dubaichamber.com