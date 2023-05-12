Lootah: “Today's workshop is important, as it enables us to connect with the European diplomatic community in the UAE and raise their awareness of the corporate tax law. This will help us bring more EU businesses into Dubai, while further bolstering the strong bilateral trade and business relations between Dubai and European markets.”

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers, in collaboration with Al Tamimi & Company Law Firm, has hosted a workshop focused on introducing the commercial attachés of EU Diplomatic Missions to the UAE's Corporate Tax Law.

The session brought together 13 officials representing the commercial interests of EU embassies and attaché offices in the UAE to provide them with an overview and key highlights of the new Corporate Tax regime.

Legal and tax experts from Al Tamimi & Company Law Firm discussed corporate tax readiness, compliance guidelines, exclusions, and exemptions, as well as the implications of the new tax for businesses operating in the UAE.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said: “The introduction of federal Corporate Tax marks a milestone in the UAE's continuing efforts to modernize its tax system in line with international standards and drive its economic diversification agenda. Today's workshop is important, as it enables us to connect with the European diplomatic community in the UAE and raise their awareness about the Corporate Tax law.”



“We remain committed to enriching their understanding of the new regulations to ensure the community is empowered to operate more effectively and efficiently. This, in turn, will help us bring more EU businesses into Dubai, while further bolstering the strong bilateral trade and business relations between Dubai and European markets.”

The UAE has introduced Federal Corporate Tax on business profits to keep pace with the requirements of a globally competitive market economy. The Corporate Tax regime will be effective for financial years starting on or after 1 June 2023 and will levy a standard rate of 9%, with a 0% rate for taxable profits up to AED 375,000.

As part of its commitment to the needs of its members and to ensuring effective engagement with key stakeholders, Dubai Chambers provides a number of legal services to share guidance on the latest legislations that impact businesses. Since the launch of the UAE Corporate Tax Law, Dubai Chambers has conducted several workshops to ensure a proper understanding of the law and encourage compliance, in addition to maintaining a healthy business environment in Dubai.

About Dubai Chambers:

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, providing innovative value-added services and access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely, Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under Dubai Chambers. For more information, please visit us on: www.dubaichambers.com