​​​​​​​Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has announced the establishment of the Holiday Homes Business Group. The new group will support the sector’s growth and development by bringing together companies specialising in holiday home management and strengthening their collective voice to advocate for the sector’s interests.

The Holiday Homes Business Group serves as a bridge between government entities and private sector companies, providing a platform to discuss the sector’s current landscape, opportunities, and challenges, explore ways to enhance policies, and support the long-term growth of Dubai’s holiday homes sector.

The group’s formation comes amid continued growth in Dubai’s holiday homes market. The number of companies operating in the sector and registered as members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce has reached 2,928. This expansion is driven by the exceptional performance of Dubai’s tourism industry, with the growing number of international visitors contributing to increased demand for holiday homes across the emirate.

Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, said: “The launch of the Holiday Homes Business Group represents a significant step that will boost the sustainability and competitiveness of this vital sector. It provides an effective platform to represent the interests of companies operating in the field and strengthen cooperation among key stakeholders. This initiative forms part of Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s efforts to strengthen the role of Business Groups as a vital link between the business community and decision-makers, helping to shape an enabling legislative and regulatory environment, promote the exchange of best practices, and drive innovation across all sectors.”

The group will share recommendations to strengthen regulatory policies in support of the sector’s long-term, sustainable growth. It will also work to elevate professional standards across the industry and enhance awareness of relevant legal frameworks, reinforcing Dubai’s appeal as a leading global tourism destination.

The Business Groups operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chamber of Commerce play a vital role in ensuring effective representation of Dubai’s diverse economic and commercial sectors. They facilitate constructive dialogue between government entities and the private sector, help to address policy challenges, and strengthen the competitiveness of the emirate’s economy.

