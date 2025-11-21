Chamber showcases efforts to advance economic growth

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, recently hosted the fourth quarterly meeting of Business Groups and Business Councils for 2025. The session reviewed the chamber’s key initiatives to support the private sector and discussed ways to strengthen its competitiveness locally and internationally.

Participants were updated on the chamber’s ongoing work to enhance Dubai’s attractive business environment and support the growth and expansion of companies in the emirate. The meeting also outlined this year’s performance trends across major economic sectors and highlighted the promising opportunities anticipated in the period ahead.

Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, said: “Business Groups and Business Councils play a vital role in boosting Dubai’s investment competitiveness and deepening trade links through effective public-private cooperation. We remain committed to ensuring an environment that supports growth and encourages collaboration and partnerships, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading destination for business expansion and opportunities.”

During a panel session held as part of the meeting, His Excellency Hadi Badri, CEO of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation, the economic development arm of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, shared insights on the outlook and strategic objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

Discussions also focused on efforts to advance the interests of the business community, a core priority for Dubai Chamber of Commerce. The chamber continues to empower the private sector by enabling Business Groups to contribute meaningfully to policy advocacy that shapes the development of regulatory frameworks and improvements to business processes, as well as the creation of new opportunities that support sustainable economic growth.

During the first nine months of 2025, Dubai Chamber of Commerce reviewed 42 laws and draft laws in collaboration with Business Groups, achieving a 64% adoption rate of private-sector recommendations – up from 49% during the same period last year. The chamber also held 124 meetings with Business Groups and Business Councils, representing a 41% increase year-on-year.

The meeting brought together members of the Business Groups and Councils operating under the chamber’s umbrella, representing a broad spectrum of private sector companies from across Dubai’s business community. Business Groups provide a collective voice for key economic sectors, while Business Councils represent the interests of companies and investors from specific countries.

Together, they ensure inclusive representation across industries and communities, serving as a crucial link between the private sector and government entities. Through active engagement, they play an important role in supporting Dubai’s dynamic business landscape, strengthening public-private sector collaboration, and contributing to the growth and success of companies across the emirate.

About Dubai Chamber of Commerce

Established in 1965, Dubai Chamber of Commerce continues to represent, support, and protect the interests of the business community in Dubai, create a stimulating business environment, and promote the emirate as a global business hub. The chamber is one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, which was restructured under a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.