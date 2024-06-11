Dubai, UAE – The Dubai Centre for Family Businesses (DCFB), which operates under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has announced the launch of the Dubai Centre for Family Businesses E-library. Developed in cooperation with the Family Enterprise Foundation (FEF), the new online portal is aimed at assisting all stakeholders to drive the sustainable success of Dubai’s family business ecosystem.

The Dubai Centre for Family Businesses E-library unlocks access to an extensive collection of information and educational content and features almost 2,000 resources including videos, webinars, articles, podcasts, interactive activities, research reports, and infographics. Key regional information is also offered, together with a selection of blended learning programmes designed specifically for family enterprises.

The launch of the new online portal follows the signing of an agreement with the Family Enterprise Foundation, a charitable organisation focused on educational resources and research that supports the sustainability of family enterprises, to license the use of the foundation’s wide range of resources to benefit the family business community in Dubai. The collaboration will help the Dubai Centre for Family Businesses to achieve its vision of strengthening the family business ecosystem and enhancing the economic impact of family-owned businesses, which are significant contributors to Dubai’s non-oil GDP and employ a substantial proportion of the emirate’s workforce.

Officially launched under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers in May 2023, the Dubai Centre for Family Businesses is entrusted with ensuring the growth and sustainability of family businesses in Dubai. The centre is committed to boosting the competitiveness of family businesses, protecting their interests, and empowering their current and future leaders to drive sustainable success.

Since its establishment, the centre has launched a series of programmes to boost the global competitiveness of local family businesses including the Dubai Family Businesses Leadership Programme, developed in partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development; the Next Generation Training Programme; the Governance Series; and the Advisors’ Certification Programme.

These programmes are aimed at preparing new leaders, educating family members on vital issues, and fostering the growth and success of family businesses.

In addition, the centre has issued a comprehensive set of toolkits to support family-owned enterprises, which assist companies in designing and developing governance frameworks to ensure a smooth succession process and secure the continuity of family businesses.

To access the Dubai Centre for Family Businesses E-library, please visit: fblibrary.dubaichamber.com

About Dubai Chambers:

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, providing innovative value-added services and access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers.

