UAE hotel occupancy rate hits 78% in 2024, ranking among the highest regionally and globally

Abu Dhabi: His Excellency Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the Emirates Tourism Council, highlighted the continued growth and robust performance of the UAE’s tourism sector. H.E. attributed this growth to the directives of the wise leadership and its forward-looking vision, which led to the development of sustainable policies, strategies, and initiatives that drive the sector’s progress. Tourism remains a key pillar in strengthening the competitiveness and resilience of the national economy, supporting the country’s transition toward an economy driven by knowledge and innovation.

H.E. said: “Hotel revenues in the UAE reached approximately AED 45 billion in 2024, reflecting a 3% year-over-year growth. Hotel occupancy rates also climbed to 78% last year to rank among the highest both regionally and globally. This growth was supported by the opening of 16 new hotels across the seven emirates in 2024, taking the total number of hotels in the country to 1,251 by the end of the year. In addition, the number of hotel rooms also grew, reaching 216,966 by the end of 2024, up 3%.

H.E. Bin Touq added: “The UAE continues to advance its national efforts to develop innovative tourism initiatives and projects, while strengthening collaboration with all relevant local and international tourism bodies. These efforts aim to elevate the UAE’s status as the best tourism identity globally by the next decade, offering world-class experiences that further enhance the country’s appeal to visitors from around the world. We are also focused on diversifying special interest tourism offerings, building the sector’s capacities, fostering the participation of Emirati talent, and driving greater investment across all areas of the tourism ecosystem.”

H.E. noted: “The number of hotel guests across the UAE reached approximately 30.8 million in 2024, reflecting a 9.5% growth. This milestone represents 77% of the hotel guest target set by the ‘National Tourism Strategy 2031’ - achieved seven years ahead of schedule. With the current growth trajectory, we are well on track to achieving the strategy’s ambitious goal of attracting 40 million hotel guests.”

This year promises a vibrant lineup of events and dynamic tourism campaigns aimed at promoting the UAE’s most iconic landmarks and distinctive destinations across the seven emirates, particularly after Al Ain was named the Gulf Tourism Capital for the year 2025.

