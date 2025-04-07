Addressing agenda of the upcoming Spring Meetings of the IMF and World Bank

Exploring strategies to overcome sluggish economic growth

Discussing solutions to high debt levels and ways to strengthen the global financial safety net

Riyadh: The UAE took part in the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) Deputies Meeting, held in Riyadh on April 6 and 7, 2025. The UAE delegation was led by H.E. Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, and included Ali Abdullah Sharafi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for International Financial Relations at the Ministry.

The Emirati delegation joined high-level discussions addressing global economic challenges and how to enhance international financial coordination. On the first day, participants explored strategies to overcome sluggish global economic growth and rising debt levels in a session held under the theme “Breaking from the low-growth, high-debt path.”

Sessions

The first day agenda also featured a high-level panel discussion themed “Strengthening Global Financial Safety Net: Enhancing Coordination Between the IMF and Regional Financial Arrangements”. The Emirati delegation also took part in an informal, closed-door session among deputies, under Chatham House Rules, to discuss IMF operations and governance in a changing world.

On the second day, discussions turned to the managing director’s global policy agenda and medium-term direction. This was followed by a review of the first draft of the IMFC's official statement and outcome document, which summarizes key insights from the committee’s recent survey and strategic discussions at the highest level.

The two-day event concluded with a session discussing topics set to be addressed at the upcoming IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings, including global economic priorities and projected fiscal policies in response to ongoing developments.

Enhancing economic resilience

"The UAE is committed to supporting global financial stability and contributing to developing financial economic policies," said His Excellency Younis Haji AlKhoori. "During the meeting of IMFC deputies, we shared with the committee our balanced and forward-looking perspective—one that focuses on resilience, sustainability, and inclusive growth to help address global challenges and support a sustainable economic recovery.

“The economic challenges we’re facing today make it more important than ever to strengthen international cooperation and enhance coordination between countries and financial institutions at every level. During such meetings, we share the UAE’s successful experiences and learn from global best practices to design financial policies that support national economies and drive inclusive, sustainable growth—thereby reinforcing global financial stability and helping build confidence in the global economy,” AlKhoori said.

His Excellency also noted that this meeting provided an ideal platform to exchange insights with representatives from other member states on global economic priorities, particularly ahead of the upcoming Spring Meetings of the IMF and World Bank.

“We are committed to supporting international coordination, ensuring that financial policies are well-integrated and effective in strengthening economies at both the national and global levels, while promoting long-term stability and inclusive growth," he added.