Muscat: The leading names of the construction, infrastructure, real estate, manufacturing and design & engineering consultancy are participating in the 10th edition of Dossier Construction Awards, to be organized on 2nd November at Hotel Sheraton Oman, Muscat. The prestigious event is organized under the auspices of the Ministry of Housing & Urban Planning. H.E. Dr.Khalfan Al Shueili, Minister of Housing & Urban Planning, will be the chief guest for the event organized by United Media Services (UMS).

Starting at 7.00pm onwards, the event’s objective is to felicitate industry performers, individuals, best practices, technology and project excellence through an awards ceremony; and drive the exchange of knowledge and best practices.

Leading names from the industry are supporting the event as partners. Raysut Cement is the Associate Partner; The Sustainable City-Yiti is the Sustainable Development Partner; Al Osool is the Real Estate Partner; F&M Middle East is the Design Engineering Partner; Masin Projects, Middle East Engineering Solutions, Best Infrastructure Developers, Maysan Properties, Rezone, Al Ansari Group and Foton are the Support Partners; and UMS Digital is the Digital Partner.

For award nominations, visit www.dossieroman.com. For more information, contact girija@umsoman.com

-Ends-