Abu Dhabi: As part of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) delegation’s visit to the People's Republic of China, H.E. Mohamed Ali Al-Shorafa, Chairman of the DMT, met with H.E. Qin Weizhong, Mayor of Shenzhen.

During this visit, the delegation reviewed Shenzhen's experience and efforts in the field of smart cities, discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation and partnerships, and explored urban development plans and the latest solutions for sustainable transportation.

While in Shenzhen and Hong Kong, the delegation held meetings with senior officials from the state and state-owned enterprises involved in urban planning and development as well as transportation. The delegation also conducted field visits to Shenzhen Bus Group and the Kowloon Motor Bus to study their electric bus operations, with the former being the first and largest pure electric public transport operator in the world.

The delegation's visit also included a visit to the headquarters of Huawei—a global leader in digital infrastructure—during which they met the Chairman of Huawei Technology and were guided through Huawei’s operations, services, and solutions in the fields of sustainable transportation and renewable energy.

H.E. Mohamed Ali Al-Shorafa expressed his admiration for the innovative solutions and sustainable transportation initiatives implemented in China. He emphasized the importance of joint cooperation in building smart cities that establish a sustainable and prosperous future for current and future generations.

