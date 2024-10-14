Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori: "The Dubai Government Pavilion at GITEX Global embodies a unified national team, bringing together government and private entities to collaboratively build the future and achieve the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33."

Dubai: Digital Dubai has kicked off its participation in GITEX Global 2024, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 14 to 18, through a unified platform—the “Dubai Government Pavilion.” The pavilion brings together more than 45 government and private entities, showcasing their latest solutions, products, and services, all aligned with the strategy to digitalize life in Dubai.

This year’s edition features a dedicated platform for artificial intelligence technologies, highlighting the most significant advancements in technological transformation in recent years. Digital Dubai is driving several plans and strategies to maximize the benefits of AI across various sectors.

An annual milestone

His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, emphasized the importance of this year’s GITEX Global and Digital Dubai’s participation, stating:

"This significant global event serves as a key annual milestone to explore the present and future of technology. Over the years, GITEX Global Dubai has established itself as a hub for the innovators of the world’s technological future and a must-attend event for major institutions and companies in the field. Visitors to the Dubai Government Pavilion will discover the latest solutions, products, and future trends from Digital Dubai and its government and private sector partners. I encourage all interested parties to explore the pavilion and its platforms to witness what has been accomplished and what is currently underway in Dubai’s ambitious digital transformation journey—one that leverages cutting-edge technologies, particularly artificial intelligence."

His Excellency added: “The Dubai Pavilion at GITEX Global is a tangible representation of the spirit of partnership and the unified national team, bringing together government and private entities to collaboratively build a brighter future for all. Together, we strive to realize the vision and directives of our wise leadership, with a primary focus on achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.”

AI Area

Visitors to the Dubai Government Pavilion will discover the extent of Dubai’s progress in leveraging AI solutions, including:

AI in Talent Management/ Talent Acquisition:

It is an AI-powered system designed to support and accelerate the talent acquisition process. It scans resumes submitted for job openings on the Dubai Careers platform and ranks the most suitable candidates by matching their experiences with the job descriptions through the Smart Employee application. This system instantly analyzes all job applications, matching each candidate’s qualifications with the job requirements. It evaluates multiple factors, not just keywords, but also skills, experience, education, and even soft skills like leadership and teamwork. Within minutes, the system assigns scores to each candidate and ranks them based on how well they meet the job requirements. This technology is designed to assist recruitment teams and managers in Dubai’s government entities, allowing them to work faster and more efficiently. The system’s analysis and evaluation cover three main areas: skills, experience, and education, reducing the time needed to screen resumes by 90%, thus improving institutional efficiency and accuracy in attracting top talent.

AI in Procurement Management/ Proposal Evaluation:

Digital Dubai will showcase a tool that utilizes AI capabilities to analyze large volumes of data and texts submitted by suppliers through technical proposals for tenders, accelerating the procurement process, particularly the evaluation of technical bids. The tool also allows for the efficient analysis and assessment of all proposals submitted by different suppliers. It provides AI-supported SWOT analysis (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats) for each proposal based on established criteria, comparing the request for proposal (RFP) with the submitted bids and generating a report accordingly. This process helps reduce the time required to review and evaluate bids by more than 90%.

AI in Talent Management/ Talent Development:

This tool leverages AI to help managers present personalized development plans to their team members based on identified areas of improvement decided during the previous year›s performance audit. The tool also creates a development plan for each employee, consisting of various training courses. Areas of development can be adjusted, and additional skills can be added as part of the program. The timeline for completing courses can also be modified. The tool takes into account feedback from three perspectives, which are performance audit, manager feedback, and employee feedback. It offers course options from approved sources within the entity and suggests three timeframes for the plan: 3 months, 6 months, or 12 months. This system saves managers over 90% of the time spent on developing individual employee plans.

Data must be the foundation of all decision making

Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment, a subsidiary of Digital Dubai, showcases various projects on the Dubai Government Pavilion. These projects include Dubai Monitor, which involves collecting and processing data using artificial intelligence to detect and predict any anomalies or unusual changes in data trends. The goal of the project is to link these data anomalies with local and global events and news that may influence the data, in order to identify

potential causes for these changes using AI models.

The Establishment also showcases a unified platform – Dubai Dashboard - which is a gateway to Dubai’s official data and statistics, enabling government and private entities to host and exchange data seamlessly through the platform with the highest levels of availability and security. It also provides innovative methods supported by artificial intelligence to display and analyze data, which contributes to supporting the government in making sound decisions supported by advanced data and analyses. This will contribute to raising the levels of digital maturity that

Digital Dubai is working to enhance, in addition to raising the city’s data maturity index, to improve the level of digital data in terms of taking into account the best standards in the areas of quality, ease of use, and governance.

In the same context, Digital Dubai also introduced AI in public services "Madinati" project, which is an AI powered solution that simplifies reporting any particular damages in the city, such as a crack in the road or a fallen tree, by allowing users to quickly report issues by taking a photo or selecting an existing image. The automated issue identification analyzes the image and automatically identifies the relevant issue. The process of generating a Complaint description based on the AI's analysis, saves users time and effort. This application falls under the umbrella of digital participation, allowing all community members to engage in the development of the city and its various solutions and facilities. It highlights areas for improvement and development, enabling users to contribute during their daily activities.

Furthermore, Digital Dubai introduces DubaiAI, which is the city’s digital concierge developed by Digital Dubai. It operates on a generative artificial intelligence system and serves as an intelligent and comprehensive source of accurate, integrated and interactive information about the city. It is constantly updated from official sources, to cover all sectors of Dubai. The platform acts as a personal digital portal for users, providing quick and clear answers to their inquiries and simplifying their lives.

Digital City Experiences

Digital Dubai will also showcase the Digital City Experiences initiative, representing a new generation in city service delivery. This initiative focuses on developing integrated, connected, and seamless digital experiences across the city, based on the principle of integration among local and federal governments and the private sector. The aim is to provide the best experiences and services to citizens, residents, visitors, and businesses.

An example of these experiences is the Housing Grants Exchange, offered through the "Emirati" dashboard within the Dubai Now app. This allows citizens to exchange grants, plots of land, and housing units among themselves, provided that the residential properties available for exchange meet the service requirements.

Another example is "manage workers residencies” service, which allows recruitment companies to apply for entry visas and work permits for expatriate workers, in addition to sponsoring their residency, health insurance, and Emirates ID, all in a single application. There is also the Residential Land Grant service, which enables citizens to apply for a land grant, provided they meet the necessary conditions and criteria. Additionally, “manage domestic workers residencies” service enables user to apply for a residence visa for all types of domestic workers (such as maids, babysitters, drivers, cooks, etc.) in one application, covering entry permits, medical exams, Emirates ID cards, and more, as well as options for renewal and cancellation.

Digital Dubai will showcase on its stand the solutions of the Dubai Electronic Security Center, including the Dubai Cybersecurity Index. This index was launched to encourage entities to enhance their security levels and serve as a reference for measuring progress and avoiding potential vulnerabilities. The center will also present the "Al Maha" project, an advanced scanning system that detects all digital assets of Dubai government entities on networks both within and outside the UAE. Additionally, the center will feature the AD Analyzer, a tool that organizes user and resource information, monitors network activities, identifies any unusual or unauthorized access, and highlights potential threats.