Sharjah, A high-level delegation spearheaded by the Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah has concluded a three-day visit to Oman. The visit, which was held from 28-30 January, 2025, aimed to strengthen cultural and educational collaborations between Omani cultural and heritage institutions and Sharjah-based regional offices of international organisations. The talks focused on cultural heritage, education, and the exchange of expertise in heritage preservation.

Led by Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of DGR, the delegation included H.E. Ayman Othman Al Barout, Secretary-General of the Arab Parliament for the Child; H.E. Salem Omar Salem, Director of the Regional Office of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO) in Sharjah; and Nasir Abdul Karim Al Darmaki, Deputy Director of the International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM) Sharjah Regional Office.

Through discussions with Omani officials and cultural institutions, participants explored education, heritage preservation, and regional collaboration, as well as addressing shared challenges using global best practices for sustainable growth.

Strengthening partnerships for sustainable development

Commenting on the visit, Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of DGR, said: “Our discussions with Omani officials reaffirmed our shared commitment to regional collaboration in key areas such as education, heritage preservation, and cultural development. The visit provided a platform for meaningful exchanges, enabling us to explore new initiatives that will enrich future generations with knowledge and strengthen institutional ties between Sharjah and Oman. By fostering these partnerships, we are laying the groundwork for long-term cooperation that supports sustainable development and preserves our collective heritage.”

Empowering future generations through regional cooperation

For his part, H.E. Ayman Othman Al Barout, Secretary-General of the Arab Parliament for the Child, highlighted the importance of strengthening collaboration between regional and international institutions to drive sustainable development. He noted that the visit provided a valuable opportunity to learn from Oman’s distinguished efforts in culture, education, and child welfare while facilitating the exchange of expertise to develop joint initiatives that empower future generations.

A key step in supporting education, culture, and science

H.E. Salem Omar Salem, Director of the ICESCO Regional Office in Sharjah, highlighted Oman’s active role within ICESCO and described the visit as a key step in strengthening collaboration between the regional office and Omani cultural institutions.

He also commended Oman’s leadership for spearheading influential cultural initiatives that empower individuals and foster cultural understanding. He reiterated that the regional office’s programs aim to promote the sharing of expertise among member states, reinforcing education and culture as foundational elements of holistic development.

Cultural and academic collaboration

A highlight of the visit was to the National Museum of Oman in Muscat, where the delegation engaged with museum officials and delved into its rich collection highlighting Oman’s history and cultural legacy. Throughout the tour, they shared insights on effective approaches to museum management and the preservation of cultural heritage.

The delegation’s visit also included a meeting with H.E. Sayyid Said bin Sultan Al Busaidi, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Youth for Culture in Oman, where the discussion centred on cultural and sports cooperation between Sharjah and Oman as well as ways to enhance youth engagement in cultural activities within the region and internationally.

At Sultan Qaboos University, the delegation met with Her Highness Dr. Mona bint Fahd Al Said, Assistant Vice-Chancellor for International Cooperation at Sultan Qaboos University, where the discussions focused on academic and cultural collaboration between the university and Sharjah’s educational institutions, emphasising advancing research and student exchange programmes.

The Sharjah delegation also visited the Omani Cultural Club in Muscat to discuss cultural cooperation and met with H.E. Mohammed Said Al Balushi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information, to explore the media’s role in heritage documentation.

The visit concluded with a meeting at the Ministry of Education with H.E. Dr. Abdullah bin Khamis Ambusaidi. This was followed by tours of the Royal Opera House in Muscat and the Oman Across Ages Museum in Manah, which showcased the Sultanate’s historical journey.