Sharjah: With the aim to explore opportunities for cultural and developmental cooperation, the Department of Government Relations (DGR) invited a high-level delegation from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) to discuss potential collaboration with various Sharjah entities. Sheikh Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of DGR, received the delegation at the House of Wisdom, led by Professor Gao Xiang, President of CASS who is a distinguished ancient Chinese historian.

The Chinese delegation, accompanied by H.E. Ou Boqian, Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Dubai, also visited five government entities in the emirate, including the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, the Sharjah Archaeology Authority, the Sharjah Museums Authority, and finally, the Department of Culture in Sharjah. The visits aimed to foster expertise exchange across various fields, including historical, cultural, and developmental studies, focused on Sharjah’s efforts to preserve cultural heritage and explored ways to strengthen cultural and scientific cooperation.

Historical ties between Sharjah and China

Commenting on the visit, Sheikh Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of DGR said: "The CASS delegation’s visit marks a new chapter in the long-standing ties between the UAE and China, which dates back to the ancient Silk Road. This visit connects two key domains: the cultural and historical contributions of the Academy and the developmental and economic role both nations play as global leaders in sustainable development and innovation.”

He added: "This engagement results from DGR’s ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral relations. Our recent official visit to China, involving 18 Sharjah government entities, has paved the way for our current strategic partnerships. These collaborations are strengthening Sharjah’s role as a global hub for cultural and economic exchange, showcasing the success of UAE diplomacy in fostering international cooperation and knowledge integration."

Tourism relations backed by statistics

HE Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, emphasised that the visit marks a significant milestone in the long-standing friendship and cooperation between the UAE and China. He noted that these ties reflect the deep bonds between the two nations. Al Midfa pointed out that tourism is a vital pillar of the economic relations between the two sides, with over one million Chinese tourists visiting the UAE in 2023 and more than 210 flights operating monthly between the two countries through Emirati Airlines.

He said: "Sharjah’s commercial and cultural ties with China have spanned decades, and in recent years, this has evolved into a strong strategic partnership. The 8% rise in Chinese tourists to Sharjah in 2023 highlights the abundance of economic opportunities and cultural links driving deeper cooperation across various sectors."

Heritage as a cornerstone of cultural exchange

For his part, HE Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, highlighted that the delegation’s visit is part of efforts to strengthen cultural and scientific cooperation between the institute and leading international academic institutions. He added that the visit plays a key role in reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a global cultural hub, in line with the vision of the Ruler of Sharjah, which is to make heritage a cornerstone of cultural exchange.

He said: "These visits foster collaborative studies and research while developing innovative strategies for preserving and documenting cultural heritage. This contributes to safeguarding the cultural identity of human societies and strengthens cultural and knowledge exchange, as well as cooperation in research, documentation, and heritage conservation."

Promoting global knowledge exchange

Her Excellency Aisha Rashid Deemas, Director General of the Sharjah Museums Authority, highlighted the authority's partnerships with cultural and academic institutions to promote global knowledge exchange and celebrate cultural heritage while fostering strong connections between societies. She expressed her gratitude for the high-level CASS delegation visiting the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization, reflecting the growing cultural and academic ties between the UAE and China.

She said: "This visit strengthens our shared commitment to advancing cultural understanding and collaboration between the UAE and China. We are convinced of the vital importance of exchanging ideas and expertise in culture, arts, heritage, and research to ensure our cultural legacy continues to inspire and educate future generations."

Strengthening cultural and scientific relationships

HE Issa Yousef, Director General of the Sharjah Archaeology Authority, emphasised that the visit is part of the Authority’s ongoing efforts to strengthen cultural and scientific relationships with academic and research institutions globally.

He said: "We are dedicated to exchanging expertise and knowledge with international institutions specialising in archaeology, aiming to advance scientific research and promote meaningful cooperation that serves human civilisation. Sharjah has long been a hub for significant archaeological discoveries, revealing key historical periods. We are proud today to share some of our unique findings, which demonstrate the deep cultural connections between our region and countries worldwide, including China."