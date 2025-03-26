Fireworks, concerts, and traditional performances to light up the city during Eid Al Fitr

Major online sales and immersive shopping activations to enhance the festive spirit

City landmarks adorned with Eid-themed decorations and lighting displays

Government of Dubai Media Office – As part of the Eid in Dubai campaign organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, in collaboration with government, semi-government and private sector partners, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has announced its festive programme of events and experiences running from 25 March to 6 April 2025, which promise joyful moments for friends, families and loved ones to share and treasure.

DFRE has curated a vibrant citywide programme for residents and visitors, featuring an unforgettable array of cultural celebrations, concerts, fireworks, family entertainment, shopping, dining, and much more. The city’s ideal outdoor weather creates the perfect backdrop for the season’s celebrations this year, creating a truly unique and memorable atmosphere for people of all ages and interests to enjoy together.

Eid arrives in style this year with dazzling citywide decorations that stretch across iconic Dubai locations. Stunning themed structures, captivating lighting, and iconic branding can be seen illuminating key areas of the city, including bold and beautiful displays at 2nd Zabeel Street, 2nd December Street, Al Garhoud Bridge, Al Khawaneej, Al Mustaqbal Street, Al Seef, Al Wasl, Airport Road, Dubai Clocktower, Hatta, Rebat Street, Satwa Roundabout, and many more public spaces.

Mesmerising fireworks are set to illuminate the night skies at multiple locations across the city. On the first day of Eid Al Fitr, families can witness the dazzling displays on e& Beach Canteen at Jumeirah Beach at 8.00 pm and in Hatta at 8.00 pm. On the second day of Eid Al Fitr, fireworks can be spotted at The Beach, opposite JBR and Bluewaters Island at 9.00 pm.

Electrifying entertainment and live concerts from local and international stars are set to dazzle residents and visitors during Eid, including Marwan Pablo on 3 April, Jalasat Moments on 4 April, Aria’s highly anticipated Dubai debut on 4 April, and many more show-stopping acts throughout Eid. Sports enthusiasts can catch thrilling action with the Dubai World Cup on 5 April at Meydan Racecourse, amongst several other high-octane competitions.

The city’s malls and retail destinations are also hosting roaming performances featuring vibrant cultural acts. Live performances from traditional bands such as Ayala and Harbiya take over Al Nakheel Mall, Al Seef, Bluewaters Island, Circle Mall, City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, City Walk, Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Festival Plaza, Hatta Wadi Hub, Ibn Battuta Mall, Mall of the Emirates, and The Outlet Village.

Dubai’s must-visit outdoor pop-ups bring together the perfect mix of dining, shopping, and gifting for the whole community this Eid. Dubai's favourite and highly anticipated beachside dining pop-up e& Beach Canteen returns once again with the city’s most popular dining experiences at Nessnass Beach from 27 March to 13 April, complete with traditional Emirati hospitality and treats exclusively on the first and second days of Eid. A cultural music and food festival, titled Eid Tradition & Tastes at JA The Resort, welcomes visitors on the second day of Eid to indulge in authentic Emirati cuisine at traditional food stands, delight in fun games and entertainment for the little ones, and immerse themselves in the vibrant melodies of musical performers and DJs.

Foodies and families can make the most of the celebrations with world-class dining experiences across Dubai’s top hotels, including Swissotel Al Ghurair, Varq at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa at The Palm Dubai, Twine in ibis World Trade Centre, and many more.

Shoppers should mark their calendars for the highly anticipated Great Online Sale that returns better and bolder than ever during Eid this year from 27 to 30 March. In addition to the biggest-ever bargains of up to 95 per cent off and an extra day of discounts spanning four thrilling days, the citywide sale features the launch of Dubai’s all-new immersive shopping experience this year. Elevating Dubai’s retail landscape to new heights, the interactive virtual mall enables shoppers to digitally explore hundreds of top participating brands, enjoy exclusive additional savings, stand a chance to win a whopping AED100,000, and unlock bonus cash prizes of AED50,000.

Meanwhile, mall-goers can discover unbeatable deals and mega prizes across leading retail hotspots this Eid. Bargain hunters can take advantage of incredible promotions including the Eid Al-Fitr Raffle Campaign to win prizes worth up to AED 200,000; as well as dazzling discounts, complimentary gifts, and personalised engraving services with Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group. The EID Market at Festival Bay, Dubai Festival City Mall brings an immersive shopping experience for the whole family from 30 March to 6 April, alongside chances to win a grand prize of AED 10,000. Shoppers at City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, and City Centre Me’aisem can enjoy 10X cashback on fashion, home, and F&B via the SHARE app until 6 April. Families visiting City Walk can soak in the festive atmosphere with captivating live stage performances at the fountain area throughout the three days of Eid Al-Fitr, starting at 5pm. Gaming fans can experience a Minecraft movie pop-up experience until 14 April at VOX Cinemas, Mall of the Emirates, complete with interactive games, immersive activations, photo-ops, chances to win an array of prizes, and much more.

Dubai’s iconic attractions are pulling out all the stops to bring exciting family-friendly activities for all ages at Akoya, AYA, Burj Al Arab, Dubai Dolphinarium, Expo City Dubai, Jumeirah Mosque, House of Hype, IMG Worlds of Adventure, Loco Bear, The Green Planet, and Wild Wadi Waterpark.

Those seeking a luxurious getaway can avail special Eid stay offers at leading hotels like Al Habtoor Grand Resort, Andaz Dubai The Palm by Hyatt, Atlantis The Palm, Conrad Dubai, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Water Park, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Millennium Plaza Downtown Hotel, Pullman Dubai Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Studio M Arabian Plaza Hotel & Hotel Apartment, The Biltmore Hotel Villas Al Barsha Dubai, The H Dubai, The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery by Sofitel, TIME Hotels, W Dubai, and Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina.

With so much to see, do, and experience across the city, Eid in Dubai is not to be missed.

Eid in Dubai is supported by strategic partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, Commercial Bank of Dubai, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.

For the latest updates and full event details, visit the Eid in Dubai website or follow @DubaiFestivals on Instagram and TikTok.

About Eid In Dubai

Eid in Dubai is a time of celebration, joy, and togetherness. Organised by Dubai Government Media Office (GDMO) in partnership with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) as well as public and private sectors, an action-packed calendar of iconic citywide experiences brings friends and families together from 25 March to 6 April. This year’s unmissable edition brings the city to life with breathtaking entertainment, spectacular cultural showcases, and exclusive savings on iconic hotels and attractions for friends, families, and loved ones. From mesmerising illuminations to awe-inspiring performances, larger-than-life family experiences, a culinary scene bursting with festive flavours, and the biggest-ever shopping offers and grand raffles, every moment is designed to delight residents and visitors alike.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.

