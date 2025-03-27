The Eid in Dubai campaign is set to unite communities from 25 March to 6 April with dazzling fireworks, cultural celebrations, electrifying live concerts like Jalasat Moments, and so much more

Friends and families can unwind at top hotels and resorts with exclusive Eid packages, or explore world-class dining across the city such as the highly anticipated e& Beach Canteen

Plus, shoppers can save big with unbeatable retail promotions and take home mega prizes in grand raffles

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: As part of the Eid in Dubai campaign organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO) in collaboration with government, semi-government, and private sector partners, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has announced an unforgettable line-up of citywide cultural celebrations, fireworks, family entertainment, concerts, shopping, dining, and much more until 6 April.

An action-packed calendar of iconic citywide experiences bring friends and families together to enjoy larger-than-life family experiences, A-list performances, a culinary scene bursting with global flavours, exclusive savings on iconic hotels and attractions, as well as the biggest-ever shopping offers and grand raffles.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), commented; “Eid in Dubai is a time of celebration, joy, and connections, where cultural traditions meet world-class experiences in a citywide celebration like no other. This year, we have curated an incredible programme that captures the true essence of Eid, bringing communities together in a spirit of inclusivity and festivity. From breathtaking fireworks to iconic entertainment, family-friendly activities, and unbeatable retail and dining offers, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Dubai is the place to be this Eid, and we invite residents and visitors alike to join us in making it a truly unforgettable celebration.”

SPECTACULAR FIREWORKS DISPLAYS

Eid celebrations in Dubai are not be complete without dazzling fireworks illuminating the night sky at multiple locations across the city. On the first day of Eid Al Fitr, families can witness the dazzling displays on e& Beach Canteen at Jumeirah Beach and in Hatta at 8pm. On the second day of Eid Al Fitr, fireworks can be spotted at The Beach, opposite JBR, and Bluewaters Island at 9pm, promising a magical spectacle for all.

LIVE EVENTS, CONCERTS, AND SPORTS

Dubai’s vibrant entertainment scene will come alive this Eid with an exciting line-up of live performances and concerts. From Arabic music sensations to international superstars, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

An unforgettable evening of Khaleeji hits will delight friends and families at Jalasat Moments on 4 April, featuring legendary artists Dr. Abadi Al Johar and Fouad Abdulwahed. Set to take place at Ain Dubai Plaza on Bluewaters Island, the event will offer a night of live performances in a dynamic open-air setting.

Coca-Cola Arena will host the magic of the "Frozen Love" ice show on 1 April, followed by the spectacular "Snow Queen" ice show on 2 April. That same night on 2 April, comedy fans will be able to enjoy Max Amini’s hilarious performance at Dubai Opera. World-renowned DJ Black Coffee will bring his signature beats to FIVE LUXE, JBR on 3 April, promising an unforgettable night of music.

For classical and ballet enthusiasts, "A Thousand Tales" will enchant audiences at Dubai Opera on 4 and 5 April. Heavy metal legends Aria will make their Dubai debut on 4 April at Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, celebrating their 40th anniversary with an electrifying performance for fans in the region. Meanwhile, Persian music icon Moein will make his highly anticipated debut at Coca-Cola Arena on 5 April. Bringing high-energy beats and an electrifying atmosphere, AfroLOUD, one of the city's biggest festivals, will take over Ain Dubai at Bluewaters Island on 5 April, with Afrobeats, Amapiano live acts, top DJs, and 10 curated food outlets for a nonstop day-to-night experience.

Sports enthusiasts will not want to miss thrilling action this Eid with a range of races and sporting events taking place across the city, including the Dubai World Cup on 5 April at Meydan Racecourse, Dubai Basketball vs. KK Zadar at Coca-Cola Arena on 6 April, the prestigious Polo Masters Cup at Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club from 1 to 5 April, as well as the Middle East debut of the world’s fastest-growing combat sports BKFC at Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Stadium on 4 and 5 April, amongst several other high-octane competitions.

EXCLUSIVE EID DINING & STAY EXPERIENCES

Eid in Dubai is a feast for the senses, where vibrant flavours, joyful gatherings, and world-class dining come together in an unforgettable celebration. This season, the city’s culinary scene is in full swing, offering everything from lavish buffets to gourmet experiences that bring families and friends together around the table.

The highly awaited return of e& Beach Canteen 2025 brings the festive spirit to life at Nessnass Beach from 27 March to 13 April. Dubai's favourite beachside dining pop-up offers the perfect mix of food, entertainment, and family-friendly experiences, promising to be the ultimate place to celebrate, unwind, and indulge in the holiday cheer. Embodying the warmth, generosity, and festive spirit of Eid, visitors will be treated to traditional Emirati hospitality with Arabic coffee (Gahwa) and delicious Luqaimat sweets exclusively on the first and second days of Eid.

For those looking to indulge in exquisite dining this Eid, Dubai’s top hotels are rolling out spectacular culinary experiences. Foodies, friends, and families can take their pick from Swissotel Al Ghurair, gourmet experiences at Varq at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm Dubai, and a Mediterranean-inspired Eid celebration at Twine in ibis World Trade Centre, along with a variety of other top restaurants across the city offering special Eid menus and festive dining experiences.

FAMILY-FRIENDLY STAYS & ATTRACTIONS

This Eid, Dubai offers an array of exciting, family-friendly activities that bring together culture, nature, and entertainment for all ages. Families can dive into a magical dolphin adventure with exclusive discounts at Dubai Dolphinarium, avail special limited-time discounts at Expo City Dubai, experience a culturally rich Eid at the iconic Jumeirah Mosque, enjoy adrenaline-pumping indoor fun at Dubai’s newest entertainment hotspot Loco Bear, celebrate in the heart of a lush rainforest at The Green Planet, and make a splash at Wild Wadi Waterpark.

For those seeking a luxurious getaway, special Eid stay offers are available at Al Habtoor Grand Resort, Andaz Dubai The Palm by Hyatt, Atlantis The Palm, Conrad Dubai, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Water Park, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Millennium Plaza Downtown Hotel, Pullman Dubai Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Studio M Arabian Plaza Hotel & Hotel Apartment, The Biltmore Hotel Villas Al Barsha Dubai, The H Dubai, The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery by Sofitel, TIME Hotels, W Dubai, and Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina.

UNMISSABLE RETAIL PROMOTIONS & RAFFLES

Eid in Dubai is a shopper’s paradise, where unbeatable deals, luxury finds, and festive experiences come together to create an unforgettable holiday season. The city's malls transform into vibrant hubs of excitement, offering everything from incredible discounts on global brands to exclusive collections from homegrown designers.

Bargain hunters and luxury lovers alike can take advantage of incredible promotions, including the Eid Al-Fitr Raffle Campaign which brings chances to win prizes worth up to AED 200,000 when shopping at Al Ghurair Centre, Arabian Center, Silicon Central, and Times Square Center. The Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group makes celebrations even brighter with dazzling discounts, complimentary gifts, and personalised engraving services for those looking to mark the occasion with timeless treasures.

For a truly immersive shopping experience, the EID Market at Festival Bay, Dubai Festival City Mall is the place to be from 30 March to 6 April, featuring everything from fashion and food trucks to cultural entertainment, the mesmerising IMAGINE Show, and a grand prize of AED 10,000. Shoppers at City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, and City Centre Me’aisem can enjoy 10X cashback on fashion, home, and F&B via the SHARE app until 6 April. Families visiting City Walk can soak in the festive atmosphere with captivating live stage performances at the fountain area throughout the three days of Eid Al-Fitr, starting at 5pm.

ROAMING ENTERTAINMENT & TRADITIONAL PERFORMANCES

The city’s malls and key destinations are hosting traditional Eid performances featuring vibrant cultural acts. Live shows from traditional bands will take over Mall of the Emirates, Deira City Centre, Mirdif City Centre, Ibn Battuta Mall, Circle Mall, Bluewaters Island, The Outlet Village, Al Seef, Al Nakheel Mall, Hatta Wadi Hub, City Walk, Dubai Festival City Mall, and Dubai Festival Plaza.

With a citywide celebration that offers something for everyone, Eid in Dubai promises to be an unforgettable experience filled with joy, culture, and entertainment.

Eid in Dubai is supported by Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, Commercial Bank of Dubai, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.

For the latest updates and full event details, visit the Eid in Dubai website or follow @DubaiFestivals on Instagram and TikTok.

About Eid In Dubai

Eid in Dubai is a time of celebration, joy, and togetherness. Organised by Dubai Government Media Office (GDMO) in partnership with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) as well as public and private sectors, an action-packed calendar of iconic citywide experiences brings friends and families together from 25 March to 6 April. This year’s unmissable edition brings the city to life with breathtaking entertainment, spectacular cultural showcases, and exclusive savings on iconic hotels and attractions for friends, families, and loved ones. From mesmerising illuminations to awe-inspiring performances, larger-than-life family experiences, a culinary scene bursting with festive flavours, and the biggest-ever shopping offers and grand raffles, every moment is designed to delight residents and visitors alike.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.

