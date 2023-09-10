Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is organising several global events in November that will expand the horizons and success of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28). The UAE is hosting COP28 at Expo City Dubai in November 2023. These events support the vision of HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; and HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to organise the most successful global environmental conference. The UAE seeks to realise the international hopes and aspirations for COP28 and achieve tangible results that effectively contribute to accelerating carbon neutrality and achieving sustainable socio-economic development.

Under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, DEWA, the World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO), and the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, are organising the 9th World Green Economy Summit (WGES), from 28-29 November 2023 at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai. DEWA is also organising the 25th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS). This event is organised under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy. The exhibition will be held from 15 to 17 November 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Moreover, DEWA will hold the first Middle East and North Africa Solar Conference (MENA SC) from 15 to 18 November 2023. This is the first scientific and technical conference of its kind in the region on solar energy systems.

During these events, DEWA will bring together thousands of leading specialists, scientists, researchers, investors, decision-makers, speakers, and companies from the government and private sectors worldwide. The events will provide opportunities to exchange expertise, experiences, and the latest innovative technologies and solutions in sustainability, clean and renewable energy, and the green economy. They will also offer platforms to enhance cooperation and partnerships, in addition to discussing ambitious policies and plans aimed at consolidating global efforts in facing climate challenges, achieving energy sustainability, and adopting effective strategies to adapt to and mitigate the repercussions of climate change.

“In line with the vision and directives of the wise leadership, we work to strengthen the UAE’s position as a leading global model in climate and environmental action. Through all our projects, activities, and plans, we support the green economy ecosystem and keep pace with the UAE’s globally leading and proactive role as a trusted and effective international partner to ensure a brighter and more sustainable future for generations to come. Our efforts also support the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of Dubai’s total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. In the Year of Sustainability in the UAE and the UAE’s preparations to host COP 28, DEWA is maximising its efforts to support this global event to lead the global transformation, from making pledges to implementing concrete actions, as well as cooperating with all stakeholders who are willing to work across the main pillars of achieving the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the DSCE, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“Meeting the world’s increasing energy needs has become one of the most complicated challenges that humanity has faced, especially as the global population will exceed 8.5 billion people in the next seven years and reach 10 billion people by 2050. DEWA provides global platforms that can bridge the gap between the current situation and the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030 and enable communication and constructive collaboration to support the momentum of climate action,” Al Tayer continued.

At Dubai World Trade Centre, this year, DEWA organises its major events:

WGES

WGES annually brings together intellectuals, government organisations, major corporations, leaders of sustainability funding, and international experts in vital sectors worldwide. This is to exchange best practices and explore the green economy theoretically and practically. It discusses some of the most critical issues that accelerate the transition towards a green economy, including energy, finance, food security, reducing carbon emissions, youth, innovation, the environmental, social and corporate governance strategy, new and smart technologies, green economy policies and other important pillars that contribute to promoting the sustainability agenda around the world.

WETEX and DSS

The Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS) is the largest exhibition in the region in the sectors of energy, water, green development, sustainability, electric vehicles, and smart cities, and one of the largest specialised exhibitions in the world. This makes it an ideal platform for companies, investors, and visitors to learn about innovations and solutions in these sectors, exchange experiences, conclude deals and build partnerships, and explore investment opportunities in local and regional markets.

The exhibition provides a significant opportunity for companies, government, and private organisations to reach thousands of exhibitors, participants, officials, and decision-makers in different vital sectors. They can present their latest solutions and products, and learn about innovative technologies from all over the world in energy, water, sustainability, green technologies, renewable and clean energy, green mobility solutions, sustainable development, green buildings, water desalination technologies, smart cities and other sectors. Through specialised seminars and panel discussions held on its sidelines, it also provides opportunities to exchange ideas with several international experts and specialists. Last year, the exhibition hosted 20 international pavilions, extended over an area of 62,513 square metres, with the participation of more than 1,750 companies from 55 countries.

MENA SC

The first Middle East and North Africa Solar Conference (MENA SC) will discuss six innovative research areas. Prominent experts, specialists and researchers worldwide will highlight the latest developments, technologies and scientific research in solar power. MENA SC will focus on all areas of photovoltaics with a rich programme on PV materials and devices, future technologies, PV reliability and forecasting for performance assessment. Areas extend to system operation, concentrated solar power and grid integration, which are vital in accelerating the green energy transformation. Besides hosting prestigious specialised speakers worldwide, the conference presents research papers on these topics.

