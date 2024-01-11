Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organised 166 training courses and awareness sessions on occupational health and safety during 2023, with the participation of 2,689 male and female employees from various divisions. This is part of DEWA’s continuous efforts to provide a healthy and safe work environment and elevate the expertise of its employees in various aspects of occupational health and safety.

“DEWA implements the best international practices in occupational health and safety. We have policies, programmes and advanced technologies for occupational safety and health in line with international standards for occupational health and safety. We are keen to promote a culture of occupational health and safety among all our employees in accordance with the highest international standards to ensure that they keep pace with the latest developments related to occupational health and safety. This is part of our responsibility towards our employees and the employees of suppliers and contractors who work on DEWA’s projects, to elevate the health and safety standards of all DEWA’s projects and operations,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“We aim to enhance the concept of a safe work environment and raise awareness on the importance of maintaining occupational health and safety in the workplace. To achieve this, DEWA provides the necessary training and awareness programmes and resources to provide a healthy and safe workplace, which achieves employees’ happiness and enhances productivity and quality,” said Dr. Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources at DEWA.

In addition to training courses, DEWA organised the 21st internal Health and Safety Week in 2023, which featured many events and awareness activities on various aspects of occupational health and safety. DEWA also organised several events, such as the Public Health and Safety Week and the Contractor Health and Safety awareness day, among others, to improve the health and safety systems of human resources. Employees who undergo the training by DEWA staff are awarded certificates in occupational health and safety.

For more information, please contact:

Shaikha Almheiri / Mohammad Almheiri / Ribal Dayekh Afaf Abaza / Mohammed Meshal

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority Hattlan Media

shaikha.almheiri@dewa.gov.ae / Mohammad.almheiri@dewa.gov.ae / Ribal.Dayekh@dewa.gov.ae

afaf@hattlan.com / mohammed@hattlan.com

For more information, please visit DEWA’s website www.dewa.gov.ae

DEWA’s social media accounts:

https://www.facebook.com/dewaofficial

https://www.youtube.com/dewaofficial

https://twitter.com/dewaofficial

https://www.instagram.com/dewaofficial

​​​ https://www.linkedin.com/company/dewaofficial