Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) achieved the highest rated energy utility globally in agility according to a thorough assessment conducted by the international Business Agility Institute (BAI) of DEWA’s leadership and employees. The assessment praised DEWA’s significant strides in turning challenges into opportunities, especially during difficult turbulent period experienced by companies globally. BAI said that DEWA has made significant agile transformation adoption in just two years, while other organisations took over five years to achieve this. The Institute also highlighted DEWA’s success in developing truly effective business agility capabilities, ahead of many organisations of similar size and complexity.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, received the certificate at DEWA’s head office. Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA; Ali Al Muwaijei, Vice President of Governance, Compliance and Agility at DEWA; and members of the governance, compliance, and agility team at DEWA were present.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said he was proud of DEWA’s new global achievement, which is a result of its relentless efforts to achieve the directives of HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; and HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance the leading role of government organisations in the UAE and adopt more agile, resilient, and speedy practices that keep pace with the ever-changing national and global priorities. This ensures foreseeing and shaping a sustainable future as well as continuous growth and excellence.

“At DEWA, we realise the importance of obtaining higher levels of agility and resilience and adopting good governance to develop our capabilities to proactively manage risks and swiftly respond to challenges. This is especially important in light of the accelerating changes in the modern business environment in the public and private sectors. DEWA’s resilience and agility played a crucial role in its success and excellence by identifying opportunities and analysing the internal and external environment. DEWA’s practices have become a benchmark for many local, regional, and global organisations. DEWA has proven its agility by focusing on customer service. We have implemented several pioneering initiatives, such as adopting ChatGPT to improve customer experience and provide our services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, efficiency, and quality. This is part of our ongoing efforts to make use of the disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to accelerate digital transformation and provide advanced, value-added digital services that enrich customers’ experiences and enhance their happiness,” said Al Tayer.

“Moreover, we have adopted the smart grid technology to improve efficiency and reduce costs. We have established an Innovation Centre and a Research and Development (R&D) Centre to develop new ideas and technologies that help us stay ahead of the competition. In line with our efforts to achieve the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, DEWA is implementing the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, with a planned production capacity of 5,000MW by 2030; the Green Hydrogen Project; the pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant in Hatta using clean energy; and other projects to increase energy efficiency,” added Al Tayer.

“In line with the organisational agility and change management pillar, one of the five main pillars adopted by the Dubai Future Readiness Index, and DEWA’s strategy to be a fully agile utility, we aim to ensure the continuity of DEWA’s business at all times and learn the needs of stakeholders and turn them into strategic initiatives to enhance their happiness and provide services in accordance with the highest international standards,” said Waleed Bin Salman.

