Dubai, UAE: As part of its ‘Expand Your Smart Choices This Summer’ campaign, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has urged its residential customers to activate the ‘Away Mode’ feature before travelling. This feature helps ensure efficient electricity and water use by allowing customers to monitor their electricity and water use while travelling. It can be activated through DEWA’s website and smart app, with options to select the service activation period. The ‘Away Mode’ feature also provides daily or weekly data by email, thus facilitating early intervention and reducing waste.

DEWA also recommends turning off all lights and setting timers for garden and exterior floodlights before travelling. Additionally, customers should close water valves and inspect for potential leaks through regular maintenance of electricity and water connections. DEWA recommends using specialised technicians for maintenance work. Through the DEWA Store on its smart app, customers can hire reliable technical service providers in the event of internal building faults.

Furthermore, DEWA advises customers to benefit from the digital services and features it provides within the Smart Living initiative to reduce waste. This initiative allows customers to monitor their bills and tariff brackets, and to track electricity and water consumption daily, weekly and monthly through a dedicated data panel. The Consumption Assessment Tool helps customers analyse their consumption patterns and identify opportunities for enhancement, providing a detailed report and customised tips to boost efficiency. The High-Water Usage Alert service instantly notifies customers of unusual consumption beyond the meter, helping them to identify detect leaks early on.

DEWA launched the ‘Expand Your Smart Choices This Summer’ campaign in June to raise awareness of its innovative digital tools that allow customers to proactively monitor consumption and adopt a more efficient, sustainable lifestyle, particularly during the summer. General tips and guidelines on consumption management can be found on DEWA’s smart app and website, under ‘Consumption Management During Summer’.