DUBAI, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), received a high-level delegation from Shanghai Electric Group led by Chairman Wu Lei. The meeting began with a warm reception, during which Al Tayer emphasised DEWA’s commitment to strengthening co-operation with Shanghai Electric Group. DEWA maintains strategic partnerships with leading Chinese companies in fields related to renewable and clean energy technologies, as well as digital transformation, to support the global energy transition.

The discussions centred on exploring new avenues for collaboration in clean energy generation, distribution and sustainability, with Al Tayer highlighting the importance of leveraging cutting-edge technologies and international partnerships to address evolving challenges in the global energy landscape.

Al Tayer also noted that the meeting underscores DEWA’s unwavering commitment to pioneering sustainable solutions and building strategic international alliances. He added that collaborations with industry leaders like Shanghai Electric help DEWA to accelerate the transition towards a sustainable future and advance the goals of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050.

The partnership between DEWA and Shanghai Electric builds upon a history of successful collaboration. A consortium led by Shanghai Electric – as the main contractor – built the fourth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. This is the world’s largest single-site concentrated solar power (CSP) project using the independent power producer model. With an investment of AED15.78 billion, the 950MW fourth phase combines CSP and photovoltaic solar technologies.