Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), in collaboration with Emirates Nature-WWF, organised an interactive workshop to promote awareness and practical application of sustainable solutions that enhance water and energy efficiency in the workplace and at home. Throughout the session, participants explored the benefits of retrofitting spaces, examining how such measures can accelerate broader sustainability goals. They reviewed various retrofit options, carefully analysing their environmental value, financial returns and potential savings.

“Through collaboration with partners and local and international entities, we exchange experiences and educational practices that enhance employee awareness of sustainable development and global climate commitments. In line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030, we provide our employees with the necessary tools and programmes that deepen their understanding of sustainability and support our efforts to reduce carbon emissions and conserve natural resources,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Employees praised the initiatives and educational courses organised by DEWA, noting that such programmes enable them to promote a culture of sustainability and a responsible living. They also affirmed their commitment to making full use of these opportunities to strengthen their contribution to DEWA’s efforts to advance a brighter and greener future.

