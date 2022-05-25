Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has launched a ‘Service Ambassador’ programme with the objective of improving the customer experience in Dubai and thereby reduce consumer complaints. The programme, developed by DET’s Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector and Dubai College of Tourism (DCT) in cooperation with the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) features a specialised course designed to assist employees in businesses and commercial groups elevate the quality and efficiency of their customer service.

The Service Ambassador programme is part of a series of innovative initiatives being launched by CCCP to support business and enable merchants to maintain cordial relations with their customers. The course content will be offered online on DCT’s smart learning platform. Merchants can subscribe to the programme and trainees can log in and start learning from anywhere, anytime.

Mohammed Ali Rashed Lootah, CEO of Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection sector stated that the Service Ambassador programme has been meticulously developed to address the most important aspects defining customer happiness, including service quality, warranty obligation as well as merchant-consumer relations and interaction.

“Shopping being a major factor in driving growth of tourism and retailing in Dubai, it’s important for businesses and all commercial outlets to maintain an exceptional level of customer service. The Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection Sector and Dubai College of Tourism have jointly developed this programme drawing on our insights on the customer’s journey and expectations on shopping in Dubai,” Lootah said.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said: “Dubai continues to grow its reputation as a top retail destination globally through an integrated shopping experience that features a broad spectrum of dining and entertainment. The new ‘Service Ambassador’ programme sheds light on the employees’ role and aims at elevating the customer experience through world class service. Excellent customer engagement does add a critical dimension to the shopping experience and is just one more compelling reason for UAE residents and global travellers to come to Dubai and also make a repeat visit to the city.”

Essa bin Hadher, General Manager, Dubai College of Tourism, said: “As Dubai aims to become the most liveable city in the world, it is crucial for those employed in customer-facing roles to deliver exceptional experiences across the board to both residents and visitors. The training programme that has been jointly developed by DCT and CCCP is structured to guide participants on ways of enhancing their customer service skills. Our College’s vast experience in developing and managing bespoke training programmes will be of immense benefit to both participants and their business establishments, as they work towards creating unique value and the best experience for customers.”

The Service Ambassador programme consists of two segments – one for customer service employees and sales staff, and another for supervisors of outlets and stores. Each programme is tailored to the role and functions of the respective target groups and their responsibilities towards consumers.

DET will supervise the programme for continuous improvements and support all subscribers and merchants to achieve the best outcomes. Ultimately, the programme seeks to support businesses and investors by increasing consumer confidence in Dubai and providing a unique shopping experience for residents and tourists.

About Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET)

With the ultimate vision of making Dubai the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in positioning the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the city’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators. Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai’s diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle and outstanding quality of life, overall.

DET is the principal authority for the planning, supervision, development and marketing of Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for the licensing and classification of all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. The DET portfolio includes Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, Dubai Industries and Exports, Dubai Investment Development Agency (Dubai FDI) and Dubai SME, as well as Dubai College of Tourism, Dubai Calendar and Dubai Business Events.

About Dubai College of Tourism (DCT):

DCT runs the first-of-its-kind multi-disciplinary educational platform in the region. The College provides certificate and diploma courses in tourism, hospitality, retail business, events and culinary arts through the TVET accreditation framework. DCT aims to be recognised as the premier vocational institution in the region with its courses bridging the gap between in-house training and a full bachelor’s degree, ensuring a steady stream of highly trained tourism professionals for the city. DCT manages Medyaf the Industry Nationalisation initiative that aims to attract and train Emiratis to work in Dubai’s tourism industry and The College is also responsible for delivering fundamental programmes specifically designed for those working within the tourism industry, such as; ‘Dubai Way’ (for tourist-facing staff in Dubai) and ‘Dubai Expert’ (an interactive online training tool for international travel agents).

